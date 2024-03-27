Huawei P70 series is coming in April – Report

According to recent leaks, the Huawei P70 series will be arriving next month.

The news came amid the uncertainty of the series’ debut timeline, especially after a report claiming that the launch date was pushed back for unknown reasons. Later, it was reported that it would be in April or May, with rumors claiming Huawei will start pre-sale of the series on March 23. The latter, however, was denied by Huawei.

Now, according to the latest claims, the P70, P70 Pro, and P70 Art will all launch next month, in April. If true, nonetheless, the series is expected to have to present the following features in the unveiling event:

50MP ultra-wide angle and 50MP 4x periscope telephoto lens alongside OV50H physical variable aperture or IMX989 physical variable aperture

A triangular camera module inside a rectangular island in the back

6.58 or 6.8-inch 2.5D 1.5K LTPO display with equal-depth four-micro-curve tech

Kirin 9000s chip

Emergency satellite communication tech

According to a separate report, Huawei is now receiving parts from its suppliers for the series. An insider told China Securities Journal that the company is optimistic about its shipping goal.

“Our gross profit margin for supplying Huawei has increased, which is beneficial for the company,” the insider shared.