Huawei Pura 100 series to use 4 lenses simultaneously in cam system

The Huawei Pura 100 series will debut with the alleged “Multi-Camera Fusion” feature soon.

Some smartphone brands have taken digital photography to new heights by using multiple lenses simultaneously. For instance, some high-end devices employ simultaneous capture to blend data. Specifically, some models use the primary lens to capture rich color, while the telephoto lens handles the sharp details. Meanwhile, one lens handles the subject, while the other records spatial data to apply a natural-looking blurred background. There’s also the Google Pixel series, which can gradually transition between cameras to smoothly zoom in on a video and create a seamless focal shift.

Now, Huawei is allegedly planning to apply the same concept to its next Pura series, only better. Instead of two lenses, the Chinese giant plans to use four camera lenses at once.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Pura 100 series will have a camera system that can use not only the main, ultrawide, and telephoto cameras simultaneously, but also its multi-spectral sensor. According to DCS, it is called Multi-Camera Fusion technology.

If true, this means the Huawei Pura 100 series should deliver better detail and color accuracy across all focal lengths. Yet it is still uncertain whether the feature will see the light of day, as things might change as the series approaches its debut.

Source