Huawei Pura 70 Ultra to get 1” 50MP RYYB lens, 50MP periscope, 40MP ultrawide, 13MP AF lens

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra is expected to have a powerful camera system, and a tipster claims that it will be possible through the use of a 1” 50MP RYYB lens, 50MP periscope, 40MP ultrawide, and a 13MP AF lens.

The claim follows the recent announcement from Huawei itself confirming that no P70 series will be introduced by the company. Instead, the smartphone giant revealed that it would “upgrade” the rumored series to the “Pura” monicker.

After this revelation, the focus has shifted to the devices in the Pura series, which includes the Pura 70 Ultra. According to an earlier report, the model will be at the top of the four-model lineup. Unsurprisingly, it should sport the best set of camera lenses among all the devices in the series.

Weibo leaker account @UncleMountain believes that will indeed be the case for the Pura 70 Ultra by revealing its powerful set of lenses. According to the tipster, the device will be armed with a 50MP periscope, 40MP ultrawide, and a 13MP AF lens. Interestingly, the periscope lens of the device is believed to also employ a 1” 50MP RYYB lens, which should allow the handheld to better manage light. This should result in good camera system performance even in low-light situations.

There are still no clarifications about this, but it seems the Pura series will just borrow the features earlier reported about the P70 series. To recall, the P70 lineup was also reported to feature four models, with the P70 Art being the top option. If it is indeed the Pura 70 Ultra’s counterpart in the P70 series, it should inherit the rumored 50MP IMX989 1″ sensor of the device. According to earlier reports, the P70 Art was also supposed to have a 6.76″ LTPO OLED, 5,100mAh battery, 88W wired and 80W wireless charging, and a 16/512 GB configuration ($1,400).