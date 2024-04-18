Huawei starts selling Pura 70 Pro, Ultra in China; Standard, Plus models to hit stores on April 22

This Thursday, Huawei has started selling two of the models in the Pura 70 series in China: the Pura 70 Pro and Pura 70 Ultra. Next Monday, the company is expected to release the two lower models in the lineup, the Pura 70 and Pura 70 Plus.

This follows the news about the company confirming that it wouldn’t be releasing the rumored P70 series. Instead, the brand announced the new “Pura” lineup, saying it is an “upgrade.”

Now, without further teases or debut announcements, Huawei opened its stores in China this Thursday selling the Pro and Ultra models of the lineup. The brand also made the devices available on its online websites in the said market, but it quickly became unavailable in the first few minutes of going live. Huawei offers a series in China with a starting price of ¥5,499 or around $760.

On the other hand, unlike earlier leaks, instead of the rumored Pura 70 Pro+, the company offering the Pura 70 Plus alongside the standard Pura 70 model. Both will start selling next Monday, April 22.