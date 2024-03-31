Patent document reveals Huawei’s tri-fold smartphone design

After earlier rumors about it, we finally have an idea of how Huawei is planning to create its first foldable three-screen smartphone.

During the CES event, we saw the concept presented by Samsung through a device with three foldable screens. The handheld is still unavailable to the public, and it seems Huawei is hoping to be the first to offer it. According to earlier rumors, the Chinese brand has plans to release a tri-fold smartphone this year, albeit there’s no huge certainty about this. At that time, details that would prove the plan were scarce and limited to words. However, this week’s discovery would confirm that Huawei has already started visualizing the creation of its three-screen device.

According to the patent first discovered by ITHome, Huawei’s future smartphone will also have three folding screens. However, what makes it interesting is the use of two varying hinges, allowing the screens to fold in unique ways. The thicknesses of the screen will also be different from each other, suggesting that the company is aiming to make the device light and thin despite having the said form factor. Aside from that, the hinge allows the third screen to function completely despite the device being in a folded form. The layout in the document also shows that it can be used as a two-screen device, depending on how it is folded.

Aside from the screen, the layouts also show Huawei’s genius plan for placing the camera modules. Based on the illustrations, the company will put the actual module in the back of the first screen. Since it has a bump, it could interfere with the folding process. With this, Huawei will create a dedicated concavity in the back of the second screen, allowing the module to rest there when the device is folded.

Aside from the illustrations and the concepts, no other details or even specifications of the device have been shared in the document. Nonetheless, if it is true that Huawei will release the tri-fold smartphone this year, these bits of information could surface soon.