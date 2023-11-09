HyperOS Control Center APK for all Xiaomi MIUI devices! How to download it? (9 November)

Excitement is building in the Xiaomi community as the HyperOS Control Center APK has surfaced, offering users a glimpse into the future of smartphone navigation. Compatible with MIUI 14, this leaked application promises a range of enhancements, including an iOS-inspired animation and new music controls. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to download and install the HyperOS Control Center APK on your Xiaomi device running MIUI 14, providing an early taste of the upcoming features.

How to get HyperOS Control Center on MIUI 14

While the leaked APK offers an early look at the upcoming HyperOS Control Center features, remember that it may lack the optimizations and security measures found in the official release. Use caution when downloading from third-party sources, and consider waiting for the official release for a stable and secure experience.

Download the HyperOS Control Center APK

Navigate to a trusted source that provides the HyperOS Control Center APK for download.

Locate the Downloaded APK File

Use your device’s file manager to locate the downloaded HyperOS Control Center APK.

It’s found in the “Downloads” folder.

Install the APK

Tap on the downloaded APK file to initiate the installation process.

Your device may prompt you with a security warning; confirm your intent to install the application.

Explore HyperOS Control Center

With the installation completed, swipe down from the top of your screen to experience the redesigned HyperOS Control Center.

Take note of the sleek iOS-inspired animation, music controls, and other enhancements.

The leaked HyperOS Control Center APK provides Xiaomi users with an exciting opportunity to explore the upcoming features on MIUI 14 devices. By following these steps, you can get a firsthand look at the sleek animation and functionality that HyperOS promises to deliver. As always, stay tuned for official announcements from Xiaomi for the stable and optimized release of the HyperOS Control Center on your devices.