HyperOS global changelog leaked

HyperOS was officially released on October 26, 2023. Since then, Xiaomi has been preparing to release the stable version of HyperOS. HyperOS Global builds have already been spotted by GSMChina and they are constantly announcing them. Now the HyperOS Global changelog has surfaced. The new HyperOS Global update will offer refreshed system animations, an improved user interface and more compared to MIUI 14.

HyperOS Global Changelog

The new HyperOS Global changelog shows that HyperOS will feature significant design changes. The refreshed icons, control center and notification panel will look quite impressive. As users eagerly await HyperOS, the HyperOS Global update changelog has been leaked. This new changelog reveals the features coming to HyperOS Global ROM.

Changelog

As of December 6, 2023, the changelog of HyperOS Global update is provided by Xiaomi.

[Vibrant aesthetics]

Global aesthetics draw inspiration from life itself and change the way your device looks and feels

New animation language makes interactions with your device wholesome and intuitive

Natural colors bring vibrancy and vitality to every corner of your device

Our all-new system font supports multiple writing systems

Redesigned Weather app not only gives you important information, but also shows you how it feels outside

Notifications are focused on important information, presenting it to you in the most efficient way

Every photo can look like an art poster on your Lock screen, enhanced by multiple effects and dynamic rendering

New Home screen icons refresh familiar items with new shapes and colors

Our in-house multi-rendering technology makes visuals delicate and comfortable across the whole system

Multitasking is now even more straightforward and convenient with an upgraded multi-window interface

HyperOS Global and HyperOS China may not be the same. However, compared to MIUI 14 Global, the new HyperOS Global interface includes significant improvements. With the improvements of Android 14, some new features have been added to HyperOS. Users are very excited. Now we come with important news to make you happy. HyperOS Global update of 5 smartphones is ready. These builds will be rolled out to users very soon. Don’t worry, Xiaomi is working to make your users happy. We have listed the first 5 smartphones that will receive HyperOS Global update. You can check the list below!

Xiaomi 13 Ultra OS1.0.2.0.UMAEUXM, OS1.0.1.0.UMAMIXM (ishtar)

(ishtar) Xiaomi 13T OS1.0.2.0.UMFEUXM (aristotle)

(aristotle) Xiaomi 12T OS1.0.5.0.ULQMIXM, OS1.0.5.0.ULQEUXM (plato)

(plato) POCO F5 OS1.0.4.0.UMREUXM, OS1.0.2.0.UMRINXM, OS1.0.1.0.UMRMIXM (marble)

(marble) Redmi Note 12 4G / 4G NFC OS1.0.1.0.UMTMIXM, OS1.0.1.0.UMGMIXM (tapas / topaz)

Many smartphones will be updated to HyperOS. We will inform you about the new developments of HyperOS Global. This is the currently known information.