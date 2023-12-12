HyperOS Global is coming for 11 Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphone

Xiaomi made a big sound with the official announcement of HyperOS. Users are wondering when the HyperOS update will start rolling out in the global market. Although Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said that the update will be released outside of China in the Q1 2024, some of the information we have confirms that the update can be rolled out to many users already. The smartphone manufacturer has prepared the HyperOS Global update for 11 models. This confirms that HyperOS Global is coming soon. Millions of people will start experiencing HyperOS now.

HyperOS Global Coming Soon

Xiaomi stands out with the optimization of HyperOS. This new interface improves system animations, redesigns the interface, and more. All these features will be available in HyperOS Global. Xiaomi is already testing HyperOS Global and is ready to release new updates. HyperOS Global is on the horizon for 11 smartphones on the Xiaomi server. What are the first smartphones that will receive this new update?

Xiaomi 13T OS1.0.2.0.UMFEUXM (aristotle)

Xiaomi 13T Pro OS1.0.1.0.UMLEUXM (corot)

Xiaomi 12T OS1.0.5.0.ULQMIXM, OS1.0.5.0.ULQEUXM, OS1.0.1.0.ULQIDXM (plato)

Xiaomi 11T OS1.0.1.0.UKWMIXM (agate)

Xiaomi 13 OS1.0.1.0.UMCMIXM, OS1.0.1.0.UMCEUXM (fuxi)

Xiaomi 13 Pro OS1.0.1.0.UMBMIXM, OS1.0.1.0.UMBEUXM (nuwa)

Xiaomi 13 Ultra OS1.0.2.0.UMAMIXM, OS1.0.3.0.UMAEUXM (ishtar)

POCO F5 OS1.0.4.0.UMREUXM, OS1.0.2.0.UMRINXM, OS1.0.1.0.UMRMIXM (marble)

POCO F5 Pro OS1.0.1.0.UMNMIXM (mondrian)

Redmi Note 12 4G / 4G NFC OS1.0.2.0.UMTMIXM, OS1.0.2.0.UMGMIXM (tapas / topaz)

Redmi Note 12S OS1.0.1.0.UHZMIXM (sea)

Here are the first 11 smartphones that will get HyperOS Global! This information is taken from the Official Xiaomi server, so it is reliable. HyperOS Global update has been confirmed by Xiaomiui. These builds are expected to start rolling out to users very soon. It is not correct to keep updates on the server, the prepared updates should be rolled out to users. Millions of people are asking when HyperOS Global will be released and are impatiently waiting for the new update to come to their devices.

HyperOS is a user interface based on Android 14. With this update, a major Android update is coming to smartphones. First, users in the HyperOS Pilot Tester Program will start receiving the HyperOS Global update. Before HyperOS arrives globally, we have leaked the HyperOS Global Changelog. HyperOS Global changelog reveals what HyperOS Global will bring.

Official HyperOS Global Changelog

[Vibrant aesthetics]

Global aesthetics draw inspiration from life itself and change the way your device looks and feels

New animation language makes interactions with your device wholesome and intuitive

Natural colors bring vibrancy and vitality to every corner of your device

Our all-new system font supports multiple writing systems

Redesigned Weather app not only gives you important information, but also shows you how it feels outside

Notifications are focused on important information, presenting it to you in the most efficient way

Every photo can look like an art poster on your Lock screen, enhanced by multiple effects and dynamic rendering

New Home screen icons refresh familiar items with new shapes and colors

Our in-house multi-rendering technology makes visuals delicate and comfortable across the whole system

Multitasking is now even more straightforward and convenient with an upgraded multi-window interface

Numerous smartphones are slated for an upgrade to the cutting-edge HyperOS Global. Stay tuned for the latest updates on HyperOS Global developments. The information provided currently is as above. For a comprehensive list of devices eligible for the HyperOS update, including Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO models, refer to our dedicated article titled “HyperOS Update Eligible Devices List: Which Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO Models Will Receive HyperOS?” We eagerly await your thoughts on the upcoming HyperOS Global update; don’t hesitate to share your opinions with us.