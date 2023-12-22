HyperOS second batch eligible devices list officially confirmed

Xiaomi recently released the HyperOS update for a large number of devices and announced the HyperOS Second Batch list. Expectations have been high among users for a long time and many users were eagerly awaiting the release date of the HyperOS update.

While the announced HyperOS Second Batch list may have satisfied some of the curiosity, users still have questions. In this article, we aim to answer the most frequently asked questions about when all devices on the HyperOS Second Batch list will receive their updates. So, let’s get into the details!

The increased curiosity about the new interface stems from the promise that this update will bring a huge number of features to devices. HyperOS marks a significant UI major overhaul that brings design changes, refreshed system animations, optimizations, wallpapers, and exciting features to enhance the user experience. Before answering users’ questions, let’s confirm whether the devices on the HyperOS Second Batch list have actually received this transformative update since the announcement date.

HyperOS Second Batch List

The HyperOS Second Batch list outlined the devices scheduled to receive the update starting in the second quarter. Please note that conditions may result in changes to the HyperOS Second Batch update schedule. It’s very important to emphasize that this list is about HyperOS China Second Batch. This article will focus on the updates rolled out to the Chinese variants of the devices on the list.

MIX FOLD

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11 Pro

Xiaomi 11

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 10S

Xiaomi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi 10 Pro

Xiaomi 10

Xiaomi Civi 3

Xiaomi Civi 2

Xiaomi Civi 1S

Xiaomi Civi

Redmi K60E

Redmi K50 Ultra

Redmi K50 Gaming

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50

Redmi K40S

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi K40 Pro+

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 13 5G

Redmi Note 13R Pro

Redmi 13R 5G

Redmi Note 12 Turbo

Redmi Note 12T Pro

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12R Pro

Redmi Note 12R

Redmi 12R

Redmi 12 5G

Redmi Note 11T Pro / Pro+

Redmi Note 11 Pro / Pro+

Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 11R

Redmi Note 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11E

Redmi 12C

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi Pad SE

Redmi Pad

All devices listed in the HyperOS Second Batch update schedule will begin receiving the HyperOS update in Q1 2024. Given users’ ongoing questions about release dates, let’s take a look at the status of devices listed in the HyperOS First Batch update schedule.

HyperOS First Batch List

Almost all of the devices announced in the HyperOS First Batch update schedule have already upgraded to the new interface. Users have expressed increased satisfaction with their devices following the rollout of this exciting update. We’ll take a closer look at which devices in the HyperOS First Batch update program have received the new interface update.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra ✅

Xiaomi 13 Pro ✅

Xiaomi 13 ✅

Redmi K60 Ultra ✅

Redmi K60 Pro ✅

Redmi K60 ✅

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 ✅

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 ✅

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max 14 ✅

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro ✅

Xiaomi Pad 6 ✅

HyperOS First Batch update program has successfully completed for almost all of the listed devices, and resulted in an improved user interface. As users continue to discover new features, it’s clear that HyperOS brings a new and exciting level of functionality to Xiaomi devices. If you have any other questions or concerns about the HyperOS update, feel free to ask and we will provide you with the information you are looking for!

Source: Xiaomi