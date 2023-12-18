HyperOS update is now available on Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T has started to receive the HyperOS update. We have already reported that the Xiaomi 12T is the first model to be receiving the HyperOS update. Now Xiaomi officially rolling out the HyperOS update to the Xiaomi 12T. This update, which is released in the European region, is expected to offer significant changes. HyperOS will increase system optimization and provide an excellent experience.

Xiaomi 12T HyperOS Update

With the Xiaomi 12T receiving the HyperOS update, the door to a new future is opening. Many smartphones will start receiving the HyperOS update in the near future. The HyperOS update is based on Android 14. Android 14-based HyperOS update will improve system stability. Users in Europe will be the first to experience HyperOS. HyperOS update is 5.4GB in size. OS1.0.5.0.ULQEUXM is the build number of the HyperOS update for Xiaomi 12T. Now let’s check the changelog of the update!

Changelog

As of December 18, 2023, the changelog of Xiaomi 12T HyperOS update released for the EEA region is provided by Xiaomi.

[System]

Updated Android Security Patch to November 2023. Increased system security.

[Vibrant aesthetics]

Global aesthetics draw inspiration from life itself and change the way your device looks and feels

New animation language makes interactions with your device wholesome and intuitive

Natural colors bring vibrancy and vitality to every corner of your device

Our all-new system font supports multiple writing systems

Redesigned Weather app not only gives you important information, but also shows you how it feels outside

Notifications are focused on important information, presenting it to you in the most efficient way

Every photo can look like an art poster on your Lock screen, enhanced by multiple effects and dynamic rendering

New Home screen icons refresh familiar items with new shapes and colors

Our in-house multi-rendering technology makes visuals delicate and comfortable across the whole system

Multitasking is now even more straightforward and convenient with an upgraded multi-window interface

Xiaomi 12T’s HyperOS update, released in the European region, is first rolled out to users in the HyperOS Pilot Tester program. All users will soon have access to the HyperOS update. Please wait patiently. You can get the update via HyperOS Downloader.