HyperOS users now receiving weekly beta updates

Xiaomi has made a big splash in the tech world with the official launch of its revolutionary HyperOS. Featuring a redesigned system interface, improved animations and more, HyperOS is built on the solid foundation of Android 14 and provides a significant boost in overall system performance.

The upcoming release of the HyperOS Weekly Beta update was announced by GSMChina. This has created great anticipation and millions are eagerly awaiting the promised benefits. Now HyperOS users are being rolled out the weekly beta update. Full details here!

HyperOS Weekly Beta

HyperOS Weekly Beta update will be exclusive for users in China. This is of particular interest to users of the Xiaomi 13 series and Redmi K60 series. The new HyperOS beta is now rolling out and brings significant performance improvements. In addition to these system optimizations, there are also design changes.

The latest released build of HyperOS is OS1.0.23.11.8.DEV. Coupled with the detailed HyperOS changelog included in the ROMs, it is clear that the HyperOS Weekly Beta will deliver significant improvements. Let’s take a look at the HyperOS beta changelog!

Changelog

As of November 14, 2023, the changelog of the HyperOS weekly beta update released for the China region is provided by Xiaomi.

Xiaomi HyperOS

Xiaomi HyperOS to create a “people, car and home ecosystem” operating system

Low-level refactoring

Xiaomi HyperOS Low-level refactoring, to play excellent hardware performance

Task-critical identification and coloring technology, which dynamically controls resource allocation according to the importance of the task, resulting in stronger performance and lower power consumption.

Ultra-low power rendering framework to improve endurance and provide smoother animation effects

SOC integrated tuning, connecting the whole hardware resources, faster response to changes in computing power demand, less frame loss and smoother.

Intelligent IO engine prioritizes the execution of focus IO, avoiding preemption and making it smoother.

Renewed storage technology reduces storage fragmentation, making the phone as good as new.

Intelligent network selection upgraded, smoother network in weak network environment.

Signal Smart Selection Engine, dynamically adjusts antenna strategy to improve signal stability.

Cross-end intelligent connectivity

Xiaomi HyperConnect cross-connectivity framework allows devices to connect efficiently and collaborate with each other.

The new Fusion Device Center allows all devices to be dynamically networked in real time, and you can view and control your surrounding devices from the control center.

Cross-device experience is upgraded to support cross-device calls to camera, screen, communication and other hardware capabilities.

Apps, audio/video, clipboard and other data and services support free flow among multiple devices.

End-to-end security

Secure privacy architecture for interconnected devices

Inter-device security through TEE verification and hardware-level encryption for data transmission.

Cross-end privacy system, including interconnection rights management, interconnection behavior alerts and interconnection behavior logging

Vibrant aesthetics

A globalized sense of life aesthetic creates a delicate and comfortable vision and lightness.

Coherent dynamic effects and multiple expressions create a new systematic aesthetic experience.

A new dynamic language brings a light and coherent global dynamic experience.

Vitality color system, with natural colors rich in vitality, gives the interface a new look.

Unified system fonts, designed for the world

New weather design, real-time weather engine creates a surreal visual experience.

Global focus notification system, dynamic display of key information changes

New art lock screen, turning every photo into a poster, and dynamic glass material, instantly lighting up the screen beautifully.

Upgraded desktop icon design with new colors and shapes.

Self-developed multi-rendering technology, presenting delicate and comfortable natural visual effects.

Reconstructed multitasking window management, unified interaction, efficient and easy to use.

HyperOS stands out with smooth and refined animations that promise a smooth and visually pleasing browsing experience. The first HyperOS beta update focuses on improving these animations, aiming to redefine the way users interact with the operating system and take the user experience to new heights.

A notable feature of HyperOS is that it is based on Android 14. This integration not only signifies a major leap in system performance but also ensures faster and more responsive devices. The harmonious collaboration between HyperOS and Android 14 harnesses the latest advancements in the Android ecosystem, setting the stage for an unparalleled user experience.