HyperOS update to arrive in Xiaomi Mi 10, 11 series this month

Xiaomi’s Director of the Smartphone Software Department, Zhang Guoquan, confirmed that the company is planning to provide the HyperOS update to its Mi 10 and Mi 11 series smartphones this month.

According to Guoquan in a recent comment on Weibo, the update will arrive in mid-April. Sadly, since the Mi 10 and Mi 11 series are no longer the latest device offerings of Xiaomi, this means that the HyperOS update that will be rolled out to them won’t be based on Android 14. Instead, they will get the Android 13-based HyperOS update, which is given to old Xiaomi devices.

HyperOS will be replacing the old MIUI in certain models of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. The Android 14-based HyperOS comes with several improvements, but Xiaomi noted that the main purpose of the change is “to unify all ecosystem devices into a single, integrated system framework.” This should allow seamless connectivity across all Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices, such as smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, speakers, cars (in China for now through the newly launched Xiaomi SU7 EV), and more. Aside from that, the company has promised AI enhancements, faster boot and app launch times, enhanced privacy features, and a simplified user interface while using less storage space.

Today’s news means the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 11 series join the list of other devices expected to receive the update in the second quarter of 2024: