Infinix confirms several Hot 60i 5G details

Infinix has now started promoting the Infinix Hot 60i 5G ahead of its official launch in India.

The upcoming Infinix model will join the Infinix Hot 60i 4G, which was launched in July. To recall, the phone arrived with a Helio G81 Ultimate and a 5160mAh battery. The 5G variant will offer not just a better set of specs (Dimensity 6400 and a 6000mAh battery), but also an improved design.

Unlike its sibling, the new Hot 60 series model features a horizontal rectangular camera island. It also comes in vibrant colorway options, such as Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Sleek Black, and Plum Red.

In addition to those, Infinix also revealed that the Infinix Hot 60i 5G will have the following: