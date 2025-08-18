Infinix Hot 60i 5G launches in India

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G is now official in India, making it one of the country’s latest affordable models.

The model joins the series, which earlier welcomed the Infinix Hot 60i 4G, Infinix Hot 60 5G, Infinix Hot 60 Pro 4G, and Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ 4G variants. Like its siblings, it is an affordable device, coming with a price tag of under ₹10,000. Yet, it offers some impressive specs, including a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip, a 50MP camera, and a 6000mAh battery.

The Infinix device is available in Monsoon Green, Plum Red, Sleek Black, and Shadow Blue. It has 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and is priced at ₹9,299, but launch discounts can bring the price down to ₹8,999. Sales start on August 21.

Here are more details about the Infinix Hot 60i 5G:

MediaTek Dimensity 6400

4GB RAM

128GB storage (expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot)

6.75” HD+ 120Hz LCD with 670nits peak brightness

50MP main camera

5MP selfie camera

6000mAh battery

18W charging + 10W reverse charging support

Android 15-based HiOS 15

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IP64 rating

AI Extender, AI Call Translation, AI Wallpaper, Image Generator, Circle to Search, and AI Eraser

Monsoon Green, Plum Red, Sleek Black, and Shadow Blue

Source