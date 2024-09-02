Infinix Zero 40 4G, 5G launch

The Infinix Zero 40 is now available in the market, and it comes in 4G and 5G versions.

The Infinix Zero 40 4G and Infinix Zero 40 5G made their debut in Malaysia days ago, and both are scheduled to hit the stores on September 8.

The two variants share various similarities, including the same display, battery, and charging, but they still differ in some sections. Aside from their respective connectivities, here are the other differences between the Infinix Zero 40 4G and Infinix Zero 40 5G:

Infinix Zero 40 4G

4G + Wi-Fi 5

Helio G100

8GB RAM

256GB and 512GB storage

6.74″ curved FHD+ AMOLED with 1300 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and in-display fingerprint scanner

Selfie: 50MP

Rear Camera: 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 main camera with OIS + 50MP ultrawide + 2MP depth sensor

GoPro mode + 2K@30fps video recording

XOS 14.5

5,000mAh battery

45W wired charging

Misty Aqua, Blossom Glow, and Rock Black colors

Infinix Zero 40 5G