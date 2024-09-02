Infinix Zero 40 4G, 5G launch

The Infinix Zero 40 is now available in the market, and it comes in 4G and 5G versions.
The Infinix Zero 40 4G and Infinix Zero 40 5G made their debut in Malaysia days ago, and both are scheduled to hit the stores on September 8.
The two variants share various similarities, including the same display, battery, and charging, but they still differ in some sections. Aside from their respective connectivities, here are the other differences between the Infinix Zero 40 4G and Infinix Zero 40 5G:
Infinix Zero 40 4G
- 4G + Wi-Fi 5
- Helio G100
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB and 512GB storage
- 6.74″ curved FHD+ AMOLED with 1300 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and in-display fingerprint scanner
- Selfie: 50MP
- Rear Camera: 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 main camera with OIS + 50MP ultrawide + 2MP depth sensor
- GoPro mode + 2K@30fps video recording
- XOS 14.5
- 5,000mAh battery
- 45W wired charging
- Misty Aqua, Blossom Glow, and Rock Black colors
Infinix Zero 40 5G
- 5G + Wi-Fi 6e
- MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- 12GB RAM
- 256GB and 512GB storage
- 6.74″ curved FHD+ AMOLED with 1300 nits peak brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, and in-display fingerprint scanner
- Selfie: 50MP
- Rear Camera: 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 main camera with OIS + 50MP ultrawide + 2MP depth sensor
- GoPro mode + 4K@60fps video recording
- XOS 14.5
- 5,000mAh battery
- 45W wired, 20W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging
- Violet Garden, Moving Titanium, and Rock Black colors