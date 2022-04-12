Easily install extensions on Android using alternate browsers such as Kiwi and Yandex.

Is it possible to install Chrome Extensions on Android? People often ask this question, and it’s pretty obvious because extensions are available in Desktops so why not in Android? I hate to break it to you but Chrome extensions cannot be installed on Android.

But don’t you worry, There are alternate browsers that let you use your favorite extensions. We all know how helpful extensions can be while browsing, they can save your time and increase your productivity. Google Chrome is based on Chromium, an open-source browser, so the best way to use Chrome extensions on Android is by downloading another Chromium-based browser such as Kiwi, Yandex, or Opera.

Alternate ways to install Chrome Extensions on Android

Install extensions on Android using Kiwi

Kiwi is a Chromium-based browser that lets you surf the internet, watch videos, read e-books and listen to music. Kiwi browser is fast and blocks annoying ads. The best part about this browser is that it supports most of the chrome instructions. To install Chrome Extensions on Android using Kiwi:

1. Download the Kiwi browser from the Play store

2. Open the Kiwi browser and tap on the kebab menu on the corner

3. Locate to find Extensions and tap.

4. Now click on +(from store) and you will be redirected to the chrome web store.

4.Search for the extension you want to install and tap on Add extension and you’re all set.

To manage your extensions click to open the extension page, from there you can update or delete extensions.

Install extensions on Android using Yandex

Yandex is also a chromium-based browser which is pretty much like Google Chrome, it comes with voice search and data compression. Yandex has effective ad-blocking features and it supports Chrome extensions. To install Chrome extensions on Android using Yandex:

1.Download the Yandex browser from the Play store

2.Open the Yandex browser and search for “google.com/webstore”

3. Search for the desired extension by tapping on the search bar

3. Select the extension and tap on Add extension and you’re good to go!

We suggest using Kiwi. Similarly, you can also use Mozilla Firefox to install extensions but it only supports limited extensions. Many Chrome extensions work just fine on Firefox, you can check to see if the extension you want to install works on Firefox.

We hope this post will help you to add Chrome extension on Android. While you’re here check out the Best ways to prevent Android apps from tracking you.