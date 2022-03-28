Introducing the Motorola Edge X30: An Affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Phone

Motorola Edge X30 has Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which is the latest chipset from Qualcomm and also the company’s flagship. This processor is hard to find at affordable prices, but there is a very innovative model from Motorola, the Motorola Edge X30. It is also very affordable!

The Motorola Edge X30 actually comes with a punch hole screen design, but a model with an under-display camera will also launch on March 30. The 60 MP camera on the front works very well and provides clear pictures despite being under the screen.

In the under-screen camera version of the Motorola Edge X30, the camera area has transparent pixels so that the camera image is not affected and more pixels are placed in the camera area so that the integrity of the screen is not affected. The phone that offers the first under-display camera is ZTE’s Axon 20 5G, and if you take a look at this model, you will see how bad the pixels look in the camera area.

Technical specifications of Motorola Edge X30

We will talk about the price of the phone, but first let us talk about the technical features. The Motorola Edge X30 version with an under display front camera is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which consists of 1x Cortex X2, 3x Cortex A710 and 4x Cortex A510 cores. The graphics unit is powered by the Adreno 730. This chipset is inefficient compared to the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 because it is manufactured using Samsung’s 4nm manufacturing process instead of TSMC. But do not worry, Qualcomm will continue to make improvements. We will see more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets very soon.

The screen’s technical features are quite high and it is clear how much attention Motorola has paid to the screen. The Motorola Edge X30 features a 1080p OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz that supports 1B colors, reaches a brightness of 700 nits and supports HDR10+. The 144Hz refresh rate is not very popular, but it is nice to encounter it on the Motorola Edge X30. The 144Hz display was used by Xiaomi in the Xiaomi Mi 10T series.

The camera setup is remarkable. The main camera with resolution of 50 MP and an aperture of f/1.9 and supports OIS feature and is followed by an ultrawide sensor with 50 MP resolution and a 2 MP depth sensor. The ultrawide camera can compete with Apple’s iPhone models that support ultrawide sensor.

How cheap is this flagship phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1? The Motorola Edge X30 under display camera version will be available in China from March 30 at a price of 3499 yuan. If it goes on sale worldwide, it will be able to compete with many of its rivals.