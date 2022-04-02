Introducing the new colors of Redmi Note 10 Pro

New colors of Redmi Note 10 Pro introduced with the Xiaomi Fan Festival. Attracting the attention of users with its popular devices, Xiaomi occasionally organizes festivals for its fans. At these Fan Festivals, you have the chance to get discounts and special deals for smartphones, ecosystem products and anything else you can think of. Redmi Note 10 Pro, the smartphone with the first 108MP camera in the Redmi Note series, now has 2 special new color options.

What are the new special color options of Redmi Note 10 Pro?

The new color options are called Aurora green and Dark Nebula. These new colors of Redmi Note 10 Pro specially designed for the Xiaomi Fan Festival, will attract the attention of users more to the devices. Already, Redmi Note 10 Pro has won the appreciation of users with its thin, light and stylish design. More people should prefer new colors of Redmi Note 10 Pro. It should be noted that these new color options are only available in Spain.

Xiaomi Fan Festival, it is a nice festival that will allow Xiaomi fans to catch special deals on phones, ecosystem products and other products you can think of, and participate in many kinds of events. Xiaomi makes users love the brand more with such festivals. You can view product description from here.

What are the features of Redmi Note 10 Pro?

Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 1080*2400 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 10 Pro, which provides a significant improvement on the screen side compared to the Redmi Note 9 Pro, has a 5000mAH battery. This battery charges quickly from 1 to 100 with 33W fast charging support. Redmi Note 10 Pro, which has the first 108MP camera sensor in the Redmi Note series, comes with a 4-camera setup. Our main camera is Samsung ISOCELL HM2 with 108MP, F1.9 and 1/1.52 inch. Helping the main camera, 8MP 118° Ultra Wide, 2MP Macro and Depth lenses welcome us. This device is powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset and performs excellently in its segment.

The 6GB RAM+128GB internal storage variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro with these special color options is sold for €329.99. Normal color options are sold for 279.99 €. What do you think about the Redmi Note 10 Pro Aurora Green and Dark Nebula color options specially designed for the Xiaomi Fan Festival? Do not forget to share your thoughts with us.