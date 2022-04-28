The long-awaited iQOO Z6 4G released in India! iQOO is a sub-brand of Vivo, founded on 30 September 2019. Vivo released iQOO as a device first. Then iQOO debuted its independence in India in February 2020. Vivo iQOO was a great 2019-released phone with killer specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485) CPU with Adreno 640 as the GPU, having 128/256GB internal storage and 6 to 12GB RAM support! This device was a real flagship killer. One year ago released iQOO Z5 also had good specifications for a great price. Let’s check on the newly-released iQOO Z6 4G and compare it with iQOO Z5 and iQOO Z6 5G.

iQOO Z6 4G Released, Specifications compared to iQOO Z5.

iQOO Z6 4G Released, the specifications are not that great compared to last-year released iQOO Z5. While iQOO Z5 focused on having the best performative mid-ranger hardware and the premium feel at a good price, iQOO Z6 focuses on quantity and performance over quality. There are two models that iQOO Z6 released, being iQOO Z6 5G and iQOO Z6 4G (44W). iQOO Z6 (44W) focuses on the fast charging factor on the device more than the actual hardware itself, it feels more of a downgrade looking at the processor itself. Let’s compare them.

iQOO Z6 4G’s Specifications.

iQOO Z6 4G released (44W) has come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) CPU with Adreno 610 as the GPU. 128GB internal storage with 4 to 8GB RAM options. 1080×2404 90Hz AMOLED screen with Schott Xenstation Glass protection. 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 44W fast charging support. One 16MP wide front, triple 50MP wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth camera sensors. iQOO Z6 44W came with Android 12-powered Funtouch 12.

The price tags for the new iQOO Z6 4G released, the price tags differ in three storage options for your phone. 4GB/128GB variant is only ₹14,499, making 190 US Dollars / 180 Euros, 6/128GB variant is ₹15,999, making 200 Euros / 209 US Dollars. 8GB/128GB variant is ₹16,999. making 222 US Dollars / 210 Euros.

iQOO Z6 5G has come with Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) CPU with Adreno 619 as the GPU. 128GB internal storage with 4 to 8GB RAM options. 1080×2408 120Hz IPS LCD screen. 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 18W fast charging support. One 16MP wide front, triple 50MP wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth camera sensors. iQOO Z6 5G came with Android 12-powered Funtouch 12.

And last year-released iQOO Z5’s specifications.

iQOO Z5 came with Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670) CPU with Adreno 642L as the GPU. 128GB/256GB internal storage with 8 to 12GB RAM options. 1080×2408 120Hz IPS LCD screen with Panda Glass protection. 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 44W fast charging support. One 16MP wide front, triple 64MP wide, 2MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera sensors. iQOO Z5 5G came with Android 11-powered Funtouch 12.

Conclusion

iQOO keeps making performative and premium-feeling devices for their Indian fanbase, and the Z series are special because they are only made for the Indian community. Hence explains why it’s released in India but not China. iQOO is the independent technology veteran of India and we will see new price/performance devices, premium devices, and more in the years that pass by. Some devices are only prototypes in the making phase. and a lot of those prototypes seem better than the actual release, but it seems somewhat unstable. iQOO is always making the most stable devices for their Indian community. And the new iQOO Z6 4G released is one of them.

Thanks to Equal Leaks for providing the source.