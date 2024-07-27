iQOO Z9s series to launch in India on August 4

Vivo has finally confirmed the arrival date of the new iQOO Z9s series in India: August 4.

The news follows an earlier tease by the company about the lineup, revealing that the phones could likely sport a curved back panel and a rectangular camera island with rounded corners. The latter will be placed vertically in the upper left section. It will be surrounded by a metal ring and house the camera lenses and the ring LED flash unit. One notable detail about the picture shared is the triple camera, affirming earlier rumors about the series’ camera system.

The upcoming lineup is expected to include at least two models: the iQOO Z9s and the iQOO Z9s Pro. These devices may draw inspiration from their predecessors, the iQOO Z9 5G and iQOO Z9x 5G. To recap, the iQOO Z9 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G chip, while the other model boasts a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The standard iQOO Z9s offers a minimum of 8GB RAM, whereas the iQOO Z9x 5G has a more modest 4GB configuration.

According to a recent leak, one of the devices in the new iQOO Z9s series will have a Qualcomm SoC with four CPU cores, three CPU cores, and a CPU core clocked at 1.80GHz, 2.40Hz, and 2.63GHz, respectively. According to the listing, it is paired with the Adreno 720 GPU, suggesting that it could be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. Based on the test on the device with 12GB RAM and Android 14 OS, it registered 1137 and 3044 points for the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.