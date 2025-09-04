Itel A90 Limited Edition arrives as sub-₹7K model with military-grade durability in India

Transsion has unveiled an ultra-affordable model in India, starting at ₹6,399. Nonetheless, the device offers a sturdy build, thanks to its MIL-STD-810H.

The brand underscored that it is the first model in its segment to offer such toughness. In addition to its drop and shock resistance, the phone also provides an IP54 rating.

The phone is based on the itel A90, which was released in May. Inside, it houses a Unisoc T7100 chip, which is paired with either 3GB/64GB (₹6,399) or 4GB/64GB (₹6,899) configurations. It also features a decently large 5000mAh battery with 15W charging support. Its color options include Space Titanium, Starlit Black, and Aurora Blue.

Here are more details about the Itel A90 Limited Edition: