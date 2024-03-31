New leaked images show Huawei P70 series’ actual back design

Huawei P70 series will be offering four models, and recent leaks might have just unveiled their actual rear designs.

The Huawei P70 series is expected to be announced by the Chinese smartphone giant on April 2. According to recent reports, it will consist of four models: the Huawei P70, P70 Pro, P70 Pro+, and P70 Art. According to the leak, all models would be powered by Kirin 9000S and would have a 13MP 1/2.36″ front camera.

Aside from those things, nonetheless, one interesting section of recent leaks points to the images shared by the tipsters. The leaks do not specifically name the models in the photos, but it is the first time we get a clear view of the back design of the series.

As expected, based on past leaks, the images show a unique triangular camera island in the back. It houses the three cameras and the flash unit, with the color of the module depending on the overall colorway of the unit. In one of the images shared, the module is shown in black, while the other one comes in a marble blue color.

Apart from those details, one of the images confirms that the series will indeed be announced on Tuesday. Meanwhile, different bits of information about the four models have been revealed in recent reports:

Huawei P70

6.58″ LTPO OLED

50MP OV50H 1/1.3

5,000mAh

88W wired and 50W wireless

12/512GB configuration ($700)

Huawei P70 Pro

6.76″ LTPO OLED

50MP OV50H 1/1.3

5,200mAh

88W wired and 80W wireless

12/256GB configuration ($970)

Huawei P70 Pro+

6.76″ LTPO OLED

50MP IMX989 1″

5,100mAh

88W wired and 80W wireless

16/512GB configuration ($1,200)

Huawei P70 Art