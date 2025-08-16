Leaker names Oppo, OnePlus, Realme models coming in October

Well-known leaker Digital Chat Station listed all the possible series and models that BBK Electronics will launch in October.

The last quarter of the year is going to be huge for smartphone fans, especially since new chips are coming soon. To recall, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 are coming next month. The Xiaomi 16 series will be the first brand to use the latter, and other manufacturers are expected to unveil their models with the chip later.

According to DCS, Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme will make major announcements about their next creations in October. As per the account, after the launch of the ColorOS 16 in September, the brands will unveil the Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro, OnePlus 15, OnePlus Ace 6, Realme GT 8, and Realme GT 8 Pro models in October.

While the tipster noted that the timeline remains tentative, the brands may indeed present the said devices in the last quarter of the year. To recall, we’ve been hearing different leaks about the handhelds in the past few weeks, indicating that they are now being prepared for launch.

According to leaks, the Find X9 Pro would be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, a 7000mAh+ battery, 50W wireless charging, a 6.78″ flat LTPO straight display, IP68 and IP69 ratings, and three cameras on its rear.

Recent reports also mentioned that the OnePlus 15 and Ace 6 are launching in the same month. The former is said to be coming with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, a new ultra-black option, a new camera island design, a triple camera system with a 50MP periscope unit, a 6.78″ flat 1.5K LTPO screen with LIPO technology, a 7000mAh+ battery, 100W charging, wireless charging, and IP68/69 ratings.

Ultimately, a Realme official confirmed a few days ago that the GT 8 series is coming in October. It is also rumored that the lineup will undergo significant design changes. The Pro model is said to be coming with huge upgrades, but claims said that it would experience a price hike.

Source