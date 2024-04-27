Leaker: Nord 4, Nord CE4 Lite to use Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, 6 Gen 1 chips

The OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord 4 CE4 Lite are reportedly going to receive the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoCs, respectively.

That’s according to the latest claims from well-known leaker Yogesh Brar on X. In the post, the tipster claimed that there would be a “Qualcomm-powered OnePlus Nord lineup for 2024,” revealing the chips that will be housed inside the models. Brar mentioned the OnePlus Nord CE 4, which was launched in India with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. However, the leaker also talked about the yet-to-be-launched Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite models.

According to Brar, unlike the Nord CE 4, the Nord 4 and Nord 4 CE4 will use the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chips, respectively.

The claim about Nord 4 reflects earlier reports about it, wherein leakers believe that it would just be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 3V. To recall, the Ace 3V is also powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, ultimately supporting Brar’s claim. If true, the Nord 4 should also adopt other details of the Ace 3V, including its 5,500mAh battery, 100W fast charging, 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage configuration, IP65 rating, 6.7” OLED flat display, and 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor.

Meanwhile, the Nord 4 CE4 Lite is expected to debut in the North American market under the Nord N40 moniker. It will be a budget 5G smartphone, which should offer a great improvement over the Snapdragon 695-powered Nord CE 3 Lite. Unfortunately, other details about the model remain unknown.