Honor officially unveils Magic6 Ultimate, RSR Porsche Design

Honor has finally unveiled the Magic6 Ultimate and Magic6 RSR Porsche Design. In the event, the company officially shared the designs of both smartphones alongside their features and specifications.

As reported earlier, both models are based on the Magic6 handset of the brand but come with distinct designs on them. The announcement verified earlier leaks about the rear layout of both models, which offer unique camera islands. To start, the RSR Porsche Design boasts a motorsports- and hexagon-inspired aesthetic that resembles the appearance of a Porsche racecar. Meanwhile, the Magic6 Ultimate has a square-shaped module with rounded corners and a gold/silver element encasing it.

Needless to say, the designs are not the only highlights of both models. Unsurprisingly, the two also inherited the powerful hardware of Magic6. That includes the H9800 main camera sensor with an enhanced 15EV dynamic range, with the company claiming that RSR Porsche Design’s autofocus is faster and more accurate.

As for the display, Honor underscored that the models possess a double-layer OLED screen, which has a “600% longer life.” According to the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, the new screen it introduced should not just translate to durability but also to a 40% increase in power efficiency and minimized display brightness deterioration.

As mentioned before, both models are just the same, except in their designs and certain sections. Comparing the two, the RSR Porsche Design has a steeper price tag at CNY9,999 (around $1,400). It comes with a single configuration of 24GB RAM/1TB storage and is available in Agate Grey and Frozen Berry colorways.

Meanwhile, Magic6 Ultimate is more affordable, with its highest configuration costing CNY6,999 (around $970). This gives you two options for its storage. While the device is only limited to 16GB RAM, you get two storage options: 512GB and 1TB. As for its colors, it is available in Black and Purple colorways.

In terms of other significant hardware, the two are identical by offering the same Qualcomm SM8650-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) chip, camera system (rear: 50MP wide, 180MP periscope telephoto, 50MP ultrawide; front: 50MP ultrawide), Emergency SOS via satellite feature, and 5600mAh battery.