Mi 10 Lite MIUI 13 Update: Xiaomi releases updates without slowing down

Xiaomi continues to release updates without slowing down, this time Mi 10 Lite MIUI 13 update has been released. Increasing the system stability with the MIUI 13 interface it introduced, Xiaomi offers many features to your devices. The long-awaited MIUI 13 interface has now been released for Mi 10 Lite. This update, which has been released, brings many features to you. The build number of Mi 10 Lite MIUI 13 update is V13.0.2.0.SJIMIXM. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the update in detail.

Mi 10 Lite MIUI 13 Update Changelog

Mi 10 Lite MIUI 13 update changelog is provided by Xiaomi.

System

‌Stable MIUI based on Android 12

‌Updated Android Security Patch to February 2022. Increased system security.

More features and improvements

‌New: Apps can be opened as floating windows directly from the sidebar

‌Optimization: Enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather

‌Optimization: Mind map nodes are more convenient and intuitive now

While this update improves system stability, it also offers you many new features. We have previously informed you that the Mi 10 Lite MIUI 13 update will be first released for Mi Pilots. This update, released to Mi Pilots, will be available to all users if there are no problems. You can download new upcoming updates from MIUI Downloader. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. What do you think about the Mi 10 Lite MIUI 13 update? Do not forget to express your opinions.