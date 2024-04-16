Mi 10 series starts getting HyperOS update

After earlier promises of delivering the HyperOS update to more devices, Xiaomi is now introducing it to the Mi 10 series.

Different users have confirmed on various platforms the arrival of the update. The 2020 devices are the latest to receive the HyperOS after earlier reports about its rollout to 2021’s Redmi K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ models.

As usual, don’t expect it to be a stable version of the update, as it is still in the internal testing or beta version phase. As such, not all users of the device will get them.

HyperOS will be replacing the old MIUI in certain models of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. The Android 14-based HyperOS comes with several improvements, but Xiaomi noted that the main purpose of the change is “to unify all ecosystem devices into a single, integrated system framework.” This should allow seamless connectivity across all Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices, such as smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, speakers, cars (in China for now through the newly launched Xiaomi SU7 EV), and more. Aside from that, the company has promised AI enhancements, faster boot and app launch times, enhanced privacy features, and a simplified user interface while using less storage space.

With today’s news, here is the list of devices already receiving the HyperOS update: