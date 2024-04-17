Mi 11 devices now receiving HyperOS update

Xiaomi continues to expand the availability of the HyperOS update, and the latest devices getting them are those in the Mi 11 series.

The progress of the rollout has been making huge improvements recently, with several series and devices receiving the update recently. Some include the Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+, and Mi 10 devices. Now, a bunch of Mi 11 series users are reporting via different platforms that they are also now being offered the update. This follows Xiaomi’s earlier announcement about its plan to push HyperOS to Mi 10 and 11 series devices.

Prior to that, several Poco devices were confirmed to receive the update. The list includes the Poco F4, Poco M4 Pro, Poco C65, Poco M6, and Poco X6 Neo models. According to Xiaomi, it will continue the rollout of the update to more devices this second quarter to include more devices like the Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi 13C Series, Redmi 12, Redmi Note 11 Series, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi K50i, and more.

HyperOS will be replacing the old MIUI in certain models of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. The Android 14-based HyperOS comes with several improvements, but Xiaomi noted that the main purpose of the change is “to unify all ecosystem devices into a single, integrated system framework.” This should allow seamless connectivity across all Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices, such as smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, speakers, cars (in China for now through the newly launched Xiaomi SU7 EV), and more. Aside from that, the company has promised AI enhancements, faster boot and app launch times, enhanced privacy features, and a simplified user interface while using less storage space.