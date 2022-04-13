Mi Box S Review: A Smart TV Box With 4K Resolution Capability

How about Chromecast Android TV, streaming YouTube and Netflix in 4K, and having access to the tones of apps from the Google Play Store through one stylish TV box? Mi Box S is here to meet your demands.

Streaming TV consumption globally has been growing at a staggering rate of 63% in viewing hours for a few years, and while you might think that the majority of new streamers are turning in on their smartphones, it turns out that connected TVs claim the most growth with a 103 percent increase in viewing hours year-over-year. So, what is the best way to stream to your TV? We have a suggestion: Xiaomi Mi Box S.

Mi Box S Review

Xiaomi Mi Box S is a 4K Android TV box running the latest version of Android. It has full access to Google Play Store, and it supports both Dolby and DTS audio formats. You also get a built-in Chromecast. It is powered by a 64-bit processor with 2 gigabytes of RAM, and it connects to your Wi-Fi and a USB 2 connector.

Mi Box S Features

It is a tiny device measuring only 10 by 10 centimetres. The included Bluetooth remote control has a built-in microphone, so it is not like the infrared ones we got on the more budget boxes where if you do not point it, bang at the box and start pressing, but it does not work. The Bluetooth remote controller is better in every way, and it works brilliantly.

The box ships with an HDMI cable and a small power brick. You have a top bar on the UI, and you can put your favourite apps to launch easily. You can also easily move the lists around if it is not sorted to your preference. If you want to add additional apps to this stylish, you can go into the Google Play Store, where there are thousands of apps to choose from both streaming, games, etc.

The remote control has a built-in microphone, and you can do voice searches. A key feature of this device is to building Chromecast. When you are on the iPad, if you hit the Chromecast signal, you can see the Mi Box S in your list, and if you hit that, it immediately pops up on your TV.

Mi Box S Benchmark Test

Results of the answer to the Mi Box S Benchmark Test get a score of just over 46.000, which is not great. It is pretty low, but when you look at the performance of the box and the fact that it is running Android TV, it is just smooth and supports Netflix and other apps.

Mi Box S Price

We are impressed with this box, and you get a lot for your money. This box with shipping costs approximately $100 on Amazon. That is cheap if you look at what you are getting. It is not as powerful as some of the other Android boxes out there.

If you have high-end needs in regards to wanting to encode stuff that really requires a lot of CPU power and perhaps a high-speed GPU, then you may want to look into the other boxes, but that is also a box that cost two and a half times the price of this one. So, you get a lot for your money and the like majority of people, which will be well enough for your needs.

Should you buy Mi Box S?

It feels premium and sturdy. It has a clean, sleek, and easy-to-use UI, and if you search for a Chromecast for your TV, Mi Box S is worth taking a look at.