Mi Note 10 Lite MIUI 13 update released for EEA. The MIUI 13 interface, which offers many features, has attracted the attention of users. This interesting interface has been released to many devices. Now, Android 12-based MIUI 13 update released for Mi Note 10 Lite users with EEA ROM. This update, which has been released, increases system stability and offers you many features. The build number of Mi Note 10 Lite MIUI 13 update is V13.0.1.0.SFNEUXM. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the update in detail.

Mi Note 10 Lite MIUI 13 Update Changelog

Mi Note 10 Lite MIUI 13 update changelog is provided by Xiaomi.

System

‌Stable MIUI based on Android 12

‌Updated Android Security Patch to February 2022. Increased system security.

More features and improvements

‌New: Apps can be opened as floating windows directly from the sidebar

‌Optimization: Enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather

‌Optimization: Mind map nodes are more convenient and intuitive now

Mi Note 10 Lite MIUI 13 update size is 2.9 GB. This update is only available to Mi Pilots. If no errors are found in the update, it will be accessible to all users. You can download new upcoming updates from MIUI Downloader. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. What do you think about the Mi Note 10 Lite MIUI 13 update? Do not forget to express your opinions.