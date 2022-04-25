If you have an allergy or just want to have clear air in your home, you need to check out the Mijia Air Purifier 4 Pro!

A new generation of Mijia Air Purifier 4 Pro is on the market, but can Xiaomi make a great fan even better? If you have allergies or want better air quality in your home, especially useful in the kitchen, Mijia Air Purifier 4 Pro could be a great device for you.

We will review the Mijia Air Purifier 4 Pro as a standalone purifier and talk about how it interacts with the smart app.

Mijia Air Purifier 4 Pro

When we are talking about air purifiers, there are two scenarios where they can help you. So, the obvious one is if you are a person in the household that has allergies, this device which is not a medical device, can help sort of alleviate some of the annoyances around that by taking some of the particles out of the air that could be of a nuisance to persons with their allergies.

The Mijia Air Purifier 4 Pro is the next generation in their range of air purifiers. We will talk about how the device works and the updates made to the previous range, and we will also compare this with the other models.

Specifications

The device is 73centimeters tall and 26centimeters wide, and it can clean up to 500cubic meters of air per hour, which could cover an area of 34 to 60 square meters. The power rating is between 4 to 66kW, and the noise level gets up to 64dB at the highest.

You can connect the Mijia Air Purifier 4 Pro to your Wi-Fi, and it does not require a hub. You can change the filters, and there are three to choose from.

The idea behind this device is that it has a sensor that will measure particles or droplets below two and a half microns, which can cause irritations to the nose. When those particles become too high of the amount, you will noticeably hear this device start, increasing its power in how much air it sucks through the sides and the filter, and then the air is being pushed out of the top and then cleaned from going through the filter.

Everyday Use

Thanks to its OLED display, you can see the exact number of particles present. It is a super easy device to have around because it takes care of itself; you do not need to do anything; it is fully automated; it will monitor the air quality and decrease or increase the sort of activity according to the number of particles that it detects.

The display will give you the previously mentioned information, so the temperature, air humidity, and particle count. You can turn off the display if you find it too distracting, and you can also follow all of the three numbers in the app.

The only difference between the previous generations is how much air they can clean per hour, and this is the Pro model, and it is the second-highest-rated for the amount of air that it can clean per hour.

Mi Home App

You have an option to control this device in the Mi Home App, and you can attach Mijia Air Purifier 4 Pro to the Wi-Fi and then you can see the device in the app. You can turn on the notifications when someone operates the button on the top of the device. You can also do automation that automatically sets it into night mode at 10 o’clock and then turns the automatic night mode off in the morning. Putting a few works on the app is all about that.

Filters

The Mijia Air Purifier 4 Pro and the other air purifiers from Xiaomi again all use the same type of filters, so you do not need to figure out which model; you have to find out which filter suits your device. You have the same filters, and they will apply to all the types of Xiaomi Air Purifiers.

There are three to choose from, the standard one that comes with the device is the HEPA filter, and then you can choose between an Antibacterial Filter and an Anti-Formaldehyde Filter, depending on what type of particles you want to focus.

Is Mijia Air Purifier 4 Pro Worth it?

If you want to buy this device, it will cost you a little over 200 on Aliexpress, and we will share the link with you: Mijia Air Purifier 4 Pro. The device takes care of itself, and you will hardly notice it unless you know when you are cooking or smoking in a few minutes. They will cause it to sort of increase the amount of air cleaned per minute in those situations.

It is a pretty straightforward device to have around, and we think the price is not scary compared to what it can do for you.