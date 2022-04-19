Mijia Anti Blue Light Glasses review | Xiaomi’s blue light filtering glasses

Although smartphones, computers, televisions and other electronic devices make our lives easier, they can have a bad effect on our health in long-term use. To avoid these bad effects, we must limit our use. We should pay attention to screens that emit blue light, especially for our eye health. Most smart devices have a blue light filter feature, but sometimes it’s not enough. Mijia Anti Blue Light Glasses are one-on-one for situations where this is not enough.

Mijia Anti Blue Light Glasses review

With Mijia Anti Blue Light Glasses, you can protect your eyes from blue light when looking at screens. These glasses filter 35 percent of the blue light emitted by the screens. It helps protect you from harmful effects when looking at smartphones, computers and televisions. In addition to filtering blue light, Mijia anti blue light glasses also protect against UV lights of the sun. This prevents most light that is harmful to the human eye. Mijia anti blue light glasses not only provide protection when looking at the screen of smart devices.

You can also use it to reduce your eye strain when reading things like books and newspapers. Mijia anti blue light glasses reduce our eye strain by blocking harmful lights. In this way, it allows us to read inscriptions such as books and newspapers more easily.

Mijia Anti Blue Light Glasses Design

Mijia anti blue light glasses attracts attention with its anti blue light glasses design. High quality materials were used in the frame, handles and hinges. The frame is made of light weight and flexible TR90 material. More shock resistant due to its flexibility. It adapts better to the face with its curved frame structure. The use of stainless steel handles also adds durability and a pleasant appearance.

The nasal cushions are also made of material that is not harmful to the skin. The adjustable nose pads also better adapt to different face shapes. It also has a non-scrolling. In this way, it fits perfectly in your face and holds on tightly.

How blue light filtered lenses works?

Blue light filters, in their simplest form, prevent the passage of blue light. Special filters on lenses reflect blue light back while allowing other colors of lights to pass through. In this way, the entry of harmful blue light into the human eye is prevented.

Why blue light is harmful?

There are two different types of blue light. The first is natural light from the sun. The blue light emitted by the Sun is not harmful to humans. However, the blue light emitted by electronic devices is very harmful to the human eye. This is because the blue light emitted by electronic devices has higher energy than the blue light emitted by the sun. This high-energy light cannot be well filtered by our eyes and reaches the cornea directly. That’ll damage our nerve cells. We use blue light filters to avoid this danger.

Mijia Anti Blue Light Glasses Price

Mijia anti blue light glasses are available for as cheap as 14 dollars. To maintain your eye health, this price is at a very affordable level. Mijia anti blue light glasses is suitable for people who work on phones and computers for a long time. You can find articles about other xiaomi products here.