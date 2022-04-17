Xiaomi Mijia Automatic Soap Dispenser Washing Machine Review – Keep Clean Your Hands

Looking for a soap dispenser that can make your life easier? Check out the Xiaomi Mijia Automatic Soap Dispenser Washing Machine. This handy little gadget is perfect for those who want to save time and effort when washing their hands. Simply place your hands under the sensor, and the machine will dispense soap automatically. No more fumbling around with liquid soap! The Mijia soap dispenser is also designed to be used with laundry detergent, so you can use it to clean your clothes as well.

Just add detergent to the tank and select the appropriate cycle on the machine. The Mijia automatic soap dispenser washing machine is a must-have for anyone who wants to save time and effort when cleaning their hands.

You open the box to see a small, compact machine- one that promises to create bubbles in quick succession. The model is MJXSJ01XW, and the big characters on the front indicate that the bubbles will bubble in 0.25 seconds.

You take it out of the box, admiring the sleek white design. You can’t wait to try it out. You pour some bubble solution into the reservoir and press the power button. Sure enough, within seconds you’re surrounded by a cloud of bubbles. The machine works just as advertised, and you can’t help but smile as you watch the bubbles float around you. It’s official- this bubble machine is a blast!

Xiaomi Mijia Automatic Soap Dispenser Washing Machine Design

You’ll love the sleek, modern design of the Xiaomi Mijia Automatic Soap Dispenser Washing Machine. The top is flat with simple lines that are unforgettable at a glance. In the center of the top is the Mijia LOGO, which is also an on-off key. Start/pause the bubble by clicking it. The white/yellow two-color light/flashing will indicate the startup status. It’s perfect for small apartments or homes where space is limited.

You might be wondering why the sensor head is placed near the bubble nozzle. The reason is that this position can help to reduce splashing and ensure that thebubbles are evenly distributed. In addition, the black color helps to absorb light, which can improve the sensing performance of the device.

As a result, the Xiaomi Mijia Automatic Soap Dispenser Washing Machine is able to provide an effective and efficient cleaning experience. Thanks to its thoughtful design, you can enjoy a clean and streak-free finish with every wash.

Xiaomi Mijia Automatic Soap Dispenser Washing Machine Power

The Xiaomi Mijia Automatic Soap Dispenser Washing Machine is a great choice for those who are looking for an easy to use, and affordable soap dispenser. This dispenser is made of ABS plastic, and is driven by 4 batteries.

The battery and hand sanitizer are included in the set, so you won’t have to worry about buying them separately. The main unit of the machine and the vial of hand sanitizer are independent, and need to be powered on and assembled by themselves.

However, this is a very simple process, and should only take a few minutes. Once assembled, the Xiaomi Mijia Automatic Soap Dispenser Washing Machine is ready to use. Simply place your hands under the dispenser.

You’ll need to unscrew the cell door from the bottom to access the battery compartment. Be careful not to install the positive and negative poles in reverse, or you could damage the unit. After completing two positive and two reverse installations, you can put the cell door back on. The next step is to unscrew the hand sanitizer bottle cap and remove the silicone sealing plug. Once that’s done, you can connect the washing machine and hand sanitizer bottle, making sure to rotate and fix it into place. And that’s it – you’ve now completed the assembly!

Xiaomi Mijia Automatic Soap Dispenser Washing Machine Battery Life

You might be wondering how long the battery life is on the Xiaomi Mijia Automatic Soap Dispenser Washing Machine. Well, according to my own usage, I can tell you that it takes about 10 months to replace the battery.

4 batteries can guarantee a battery life of up to 9 months. In the anti-Yi stage, the consumption is also more, but it can still last for half a year.

Xiaomi Mijia Automatic Soap Dispenser Washing Machine Speed

You might not have thought about how important 0.25 seconds is, but when it comes to foaming hand sanitizer, that’s just the right amount of time. It is impossible to calculate as a human, and there is no need to test it. In short, “bubbling when you reach out your hand” is reliable, the response is very fast, and the amount of foam sprayed is fixed, which fully meets the amount of washing your hands thoroughly at one time. And the foam is dense and rich. It is said that the gas-liquid ratio is roughly 12:1, so this small bottle of hand sanitizer can be used for a long time.

How To Use Xiaomi Mijia Automatic Soap Dispenser Washing Machine

Before you begin, wet your hands and then reach for the Xiaomi Mijia Automatic Soap Dispenser. Rub your hands together to cover them in soap, and then rinse thoroughly. The whole process is basically non-contact, except for touching the faucet, which is very hygienic.

Of course, you can also transform your home faucet into a sensor. That way, when you get home from the outdoors, you can deal with the bacteria and dirt on your hands as soon as possible, without contaminating the surface of your home.

If you’re like most people, you probably need to move your phone around a lot throughout the day – to wash your hands, take a photo, or even just check the time. And if you’re using a regular soap dispenser, that means constantly touching the sensor to turn it on and off. But with the LOGO touch button soap dispenser, things are a lot easier. Just click the button once to turn off the sensor, and click it again when you’re ready to use it.

The yellow light will flash twice to let you know it’s working, and then you can go about your business without having to worry about bubbles. It’s that simple! So next time you’re looking for a soap dispenser that makes your life

Xiaomi Mijia Automatic Soap Dispenser Washing Machine Capacity

It has a large capacity of 320ml and the dosage varies from person to person. The official data is that a bottle of hand sanitizer can bubble about 400 times. This is an average of 4 times a day. You can use it once a day in the morning and two or three times in the evening. It is easy to use and you don’t have to worry about refilling it often.

Xiaomi Mijia Automatic Soap Dispenser Washing Machine Price

Whether you’re looking for a new soap dispenser for your home or office, the Xiaomi Mijia Automatic Soap Dispenser is a great option. With a sleek design and easy-to-use interface, it’s perfect for anyone who wants to make their life a little easier. And at just $30, it’s a great value for the money.

You might be surprised to learn that the smell of hand sanitizer can actually be quite refreshing. In fact, I found it mildly fruity and cool, and sometimes even used it to wash my face. The Mijia automatic mobile phone washing set is a little different from older models, too.

I think Xiaomi knows that this set is more popular, as they’ve produced all year round. The power strips, batteries, fingertip building blocks, etc. are all high-quality and durable. So if you’re looking for a safe and reliable way to keep your hands clean, you can’t go wrong with Mijia!

Image Source