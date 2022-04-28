Xiaomi Mijia DC Inverter Floor Fan 1X Review

Introducing the older brother of the Xiaomi Smart Fan 1C, the Mijia DC Inverter Floor Fan 1X! Since Xiaomi’s products are probably the best in terms of the value we get for the price, we reviewed the Mijia DC Inverter Floor Fan 1X.

It is perfect for your soon-to-be smart home, the fan can be controlled through a lot of personal assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and of course the Mi Home App. We can say that the quiet and minimal design really helps it blend with any kind of background or interior.

Mijia DC Inverter Floor Fan 1X Review

Xiaomi 1C’s bigger brother, the Mijia DC Inverter Floor Fan 1X looks bigger, which tells us that the box will overall have a bigger form factor than the 1C’s. Both have exactly the same design. The company almost goes on the same design on all types of fans with their minimalistic line.

Mijia DC Inverter Floor Fan 1X has 4 working modes, a 140-degree oscillation, and a minimum noise level of 26.6dB. Of course, since this is a smart fan, this is compatible with Google, and Alexa through the Mi Home App.

Unboxing

The first thing you will see in the box is the grill of the fan, heavy base, DC motor with the stand, and lastly the user manual. Keep in mind that the user manual will not come in English mostly, but the assembly part is easy to do. It takes almost 5 to 10 minutes.

Usage

Mijia DC Inverter Floor Fan 1X looks clean, just like the ones with other Xiaomi products. It is plain white with a minimalistic design. At the back, we see 4 buttons that operate the fan.

The first would be the power button to turn on, and off the fan. The next would be the wind levels in order for you to set the speed, and the next would be to oscillate or rotate the fan. Lastly, you will see the timer button.

Above all these, you also see an LED indicator and Wi-Fi connection symbol on the top of the Mijia DC Inverter Floor Fan 1X.

Performance

Do not expect to get the strongest pf fan speeds from this model, but it does get the job done. It is just not one of those strong industrial fans.

Mi Home App

You can set it up easily on Mi Home App to use Mijia DC Inverter Floor Fan 1X’s Wi-Fi capabilities. If you have not used the app before, you can download it from Apple Store, and Google Play Store.

Hold the two last buttons on top of the fan to give a Wi-Fi reset, and you will hear a click sound. Once you hear the sound, you just have to click operation completed, then you can connect the fan on the Wi-Fi settings.

This is what we love about Xiaomi products, everything is just consolidated into one app, and it makes it easier to connect it to your smart assistants, wherein there is just one app to find all your gadgets.

Once you are done, you can rename the device and add it successfully on the Mi Home App. In the terms of Wi-Fi capabilities of the Mijia DC Inverter Floor Fan 1X, you can turn it on and off, you can choose direct breeze or natural breeze, and choose the level of the fan speed. Oscillation can also be controlled through the app, and you can schedule when you want your fan on.

Is Mijia DC Inverter Floor Fan 1X worth buying?

Mijia DC Inverter Floor Fan 1X is actually useful if you want to set timers, or you just want your phone to turn on or off. This one is really similar to the other smart fan of Xiaomi, so if you want to get a brand new fan for your home as the summer is coming, you can check this beautiful looking fan, and if you want a more powerful fan, you can read our Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro review.