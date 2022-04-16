MIUI 13 Second Batch List: Global MIUI 13 devices in Q2 2022

Xiaomi, which has released the MIUI 13 update to many of its devices, has now announced the MIUI 13 Second Batch List. Xiaomi offers you many features with its MIUI 13 user interface and at the same time focuses on increasing system stability with this update.
When Xiaomi introduced MIUI 13, it also announced the MIUI 13 first batch update schedule. In this update schedule, devices that will receive the MIUI 13 update in the first batch have been determined. Now, the MIUI 13 second batch update schedule has been announced. In the MIUI 13 second batch update schedule, devices that will receive the MIUI 13 update from the 2nd and 3rd quarters have been announced.
MIUI 13 Second Batch List (Global)
These devices will start receiving the MIUI 13 update as of Q2 and Q3. Depending on the situation, there may be changes in the MIUI 13 second batch update schedule. Here is the MIUI 13 second batch update schedule!
- Redmi 9
- Redmi 9 Prime
- Redmi 9 Power
- POCO M3
- Redmi 9T
- Redmi 9A
- Redmi 9i
- Redmi 9AT
- Redmi 9C
- Redmi 9C NFC
- Redmi 9 (India)
- POCO C3
- POCO C31
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi Note 9S
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9 Pro India
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- POCO M2 Pro
- Redmi Note 10 Lite
- Redmi Note 9T
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Redmi Note 10T 5G
- POCO M3 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 10S
- Mi Note 10
- Mi Note 10 Pro
- Mi Note 10 Lite
- Mi 10
- Mi 10 Pro
- Mi 10 Lite 5G
- Mi 10T
- Mi 10T Lite
- Mi 10i
- Mi 10T Pro
MIUI 13 Second Batch devices release date: Starting from Q2 & Q3 2022
All devices specified in the MIUI 13 second batch update program will start to receive the MIUI 13 update as of the 2nd and 3rd quarters, if no setbacks are encountered. Now, let’s learn in detail whether the devices specified in the MIUI 13 first batch update calendar have received the MIUI 13 update.
MIUI 13 First Batch List
If you’re wondering if your device is on the list for MIUI 13, wonder no more! The first batch list of devices that got MIUI 13 are as follows
- Mi 11 Ultra ✅
- Mi 11✅
- Mi 11i✅
- Mi 11 Lite 5G✅
- Mi 11 Lite✅
- Xiaomi 11T Pro✅
- Xiaomi 11T✅
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE✅
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G✅
- Redmi Note 11 Pro✅
- Redmi Note 11S✅
- Redmi Note 11✅
- Redmi Note 10✅
- Redmi Note 10 Pro✅
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max✅
- Redmi Note 10 JE✅
- Redmi Note 8 (2021)✅
- Xiaomi Pad 5✅
- Redmi 10❌
- Redmi 10 Prime❌
- Mi 11X✅
- Mi 11X Pro✅
With the MIUI 13 update, new sidebar, new wallpapers and many features are waiting for you. In this article, we have told you the MIUI 13 second batch update schedule. If you want to be the first to experience the upcoming MIUI 13 update, you can learn how to become a Mi Pilot by clicking here. We have come to the end of our news about the MIUI 13 second batch update schedule. Do not forget to follow us for such content.