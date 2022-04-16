MIUI 13 Second Batch List: Global MIUI 13 devices in Q2 2022

Xiaomi, which has released the MIUI 13 update to many of its devices, has now announced the MIUI 13 Second Batch List. Xiaomi offers you many features with its MIUI 13 user interface and at the same time focuses on increasing system stability with this update.

When Xiaomi introduced MIUI 13, it also announced the MIUI 13 first batch update schedule. In this update schedule, devices that will receive the MIUI 13 update in the first batch have been determined. Now, the MIUI 13 second batch update schedule has been announced. In the MIUI 13 second batch update schedule, devices that will receive the MIUI 13 update from the 2nd and 3rd quarters have been announced.

MIUI 13 Second Batch List (Global)

These devices will start receiving the MIUI 13 update as of Q2 and Q3. Depending on the situation, there may be changes in the MIUI 13 second batch update schedule. Here is the MIUI 13 second batch update schedule!

Redmi 9

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9 Power

POCO M3

Redmi 9T

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9i

Redmi 9AT

Redmi 9C

Redmi 9C NFC

Redmi 9 (India)

POCO C3

POCO C31

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

POCO M2 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Lite

Redmi Note 9T

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10T 5G

POCO M3 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10S

Mi Note 10

Mi Note 10 Pro

Mi Note 10 Lite

Mi 10

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 10 Lite 5G

Mi 10T

Mi 10T Lite

Mi 10i

Mi 10T Pro

MIUI 13 Second Batch devices release date: Starting from Q2 & Q3 2022

All devices specified in the MIUI 13 second batch update program will start to receive the MIUI 13 update as of the 2nd and 3rd quarters, if no setbacks are encountered. Now, let’s learn in detail whether the devices specified in the MIUI 13 first batch update calendar have received the MIUI 13 update.

MIUI 13 First Batch List

If you’re wondering if your device is on the list for MIUI 13, wonder no more! The first batch list of devices that got MIUI 13 are as follows

Mi 11 Ultra ✅

Mi 11✅

Mi 11i✅

Mi 11 Lite 5G✅

Mi 11 Lite✅

Xiaomi 11T Pro✅

Xiaomi 11T✅

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE✅

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G✅

Redmi Note 11 Pro✅

Redmi Note 11S✅

Redmi Note 11✅

Redmi Note 10✅

Redmi Note 10 Pro✅

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max✅

Redmi Note 10 JE✅

Redmi Note 8 (2021)✅

Xiaomi Pad 5✅

Redmi 10❌

Redmi 10 Prime❌

Mi 11X✅

Mi 11X Pro✅

With the MIUI 13 update, new sidebar, new wallpapers and many features are waiting for you. In this article, we have told you the MIUI 13 second batch update schedule. If you want to be the first to experience the upcoming MIUI 13 update, you can learn how to become a Mi Pilot by clicking here. We have come to the end of our news about the MIUI 13 second batch update schedule. Do not forget to follow us for such content.

