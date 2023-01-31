Mi 10T Lite MIUI 13 Update: New Update for EEA Region

Xiaomi is releasing new updates to improve the stability of its devices and eliminate security vulnerabilities. Today, the new Mi 10T Lite MIUI 13 update has been released for the EEA. The new update brings the Xiaomi November 2022 Security Patch, improving system security. The build number of this update is V13.0.12.0.SJSEUXM. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the update in detail.

New Mi 10T Lite MIUI 13 Update EEA Changelog

As of 31 January 2023, the changelog of the new Mi 10T Lite MIUI 13 update released for EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

‌Updated Android Security Patch to November 2022. Increased system security.

Mi 10T Lite MIUI 13 Update Taiwan Changelog

As of 7 November 2022, the changelog of the Mi 10T Lite MIUI 13 update released for Taiwan is provided by Xiaomi.

System

‌Updated Android Security Patch to October 2022. Increased system security.

Mi 10T Lite MIUI 13 Update EEA Changelog

As of 10 October 2022, the changelog of the Mi 10T Lite MIUI 13 update released for EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

‌Updated Android Security Patch to September 2022. Increased system security.

Mi 10T Lite MIUI 13 Update EEA Changelog

As of 6 August 2022, the changelog of the Mi 10T Lite MIUI 13 update released for EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

‌Updated Android Security Patch to July 2022. Increased system security.

Mi 10T Lite MIUI 13 Update EEA Changelog

As of 9 May 2022, the changelog of the Mi 10T Lite MIUI 13 update released for EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

‌Updated Android Security Patch to May 2022. Increased system security.

The new Mi 10T Lite MIUI 13 update brings the Xiaomi November 2022 Security Patch. No bugs were found in the update. Therefore, anyone can access this released update. You can download new upcoming updates from MIUI Downloader. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. What do you think about the new Mi 10T Lite MIUI 13 update? Do not forget to share your opinions.