MIUI 14 Update | Download Links, Eligible Devices and Features [Updated: 21 January 2023]

With the release of MIUI 13 about a year ago, important information about MIUI 14 began to come. As Xiaomiui, we have created a list of Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices that will receive MIUI 14. We are also announcing the first MIUI 14 builds.

While an MIUI 13.5 version was expected between MIUI 13 and MIUI 14 and leaks emerged, Xiaomi was shocked by revealing MIUI 14 version. A new design language is expected by everyone in MIUI 14 version. MIUI has been updating versions as 1 version optimization 1 version redesign for years. After the MIUI 12 version, MIUI 12.5 and MIUI 13 were released as optimization versions.

Now it’s time to switch cards, MIUI 14 is coming soon with new design language. This article explains all the information about MIUI 14. We have prepared the article so that you can get to know MIUI 14 better. We will also announce all MIUI 14 versions. Very popular smartphones will receive the MIUI 14 update. Certain changes have been made to the MIUI 14 Eligible and Ineligible list. Don’t forget to check the list. If you are wondering what innovations the MIUI 14 interface brings, continue reading our article!

MIUI 14 Feature List

The new MIUI 14 brings a special design language. MIUI’s design has been improved one more step. Alongside the design change, we’re seeing some new features. With its design innovations and additional features, MIUI 14 looks like a great interface.

Of course, we can say that this varies from device to device. It is quite difficult to adapt the new MIUI architecture to all devices, and therefore internal MIUI tests continue. In this section, we will examine the features that will come with MIUI 14. If you’re ready, let’s start!

MIUI 14 Stable Release Features (December 2022)

With the release of the stable version of MIUI 14, new features have been finalized. Super icons, new animal widgets, folders, and many more changes are waiting for you. Let’s take a look at the features that come with the new stable MIUI 14 interface!

Super Icons

This section of the article will explain about the new “Super Icons” feature. You can read more about it below, with screenshots and explanation.

Screenshots

Video

Explanation

This new MIUI 14 feature basically allows the user to set a custom size to any icon on the homescreen. You can set a custom icon from the same page as well. There is only 4 icon layouts for now, but we might see more layouts soon with the upcoming updates. All you need to do is hold any icon, and tap “Set icon”. And then the new feature page will show up where it will allow you to change the icon sizing, along with supported other icons.

New Folders

This section of the article will explain about the new changed folders feature. You can read more about it below, with screenshots and explanation.

Screenshots

Video

App Closing Animation

Explanation

This new MIUI 14 feature allows you to choose a different folder layout where the folder looks bigger or smaller in homescreen, just like the MIUI Apps widget, but better. for now there is only 2 layouts, but we assume there will be new layouts with the upcoming updates in the future. All you need to do is create a widget, and then go to it’s corresponding edit interface, and you will have the option to change the layout along with the preview of it on top. You also can enable “Suggest highlighted apps” where it will suggest you the apps based on your usage in the folder.

Additional Feature: New Widgets

There is also some more new widgets, with option to quickly switch between them. The video showcase of it is below.

Pets & Plants

Screenshots

There isn’t much anything to say about this feature, so therefore there isn’t much screenshots.

Explanation

This new MIUI 14 feature basically allows you to add a virtual pet or a plant to your home screen, where you can tap on it to see different animations on it. The feature does nothing else than giving you a virtual pet. There aren’t any else functions yet as well such as actually interacting with the pet or plant, but we might get that in the upcoming updates.

MIUI 14 Early Beta Added Features

We learned about the features added to the stable version of MIUI 14. So what features were added when MIUI 14 was developed it? We explain the development process of MIUI 14 in detail in this section. Let’s take a look at how MIUI has developed one by one. Here are MIUI 14 Early Beta features!

MIUI 14 Early Beta 22.9.7 Added Features

The Sound Recorder app redesigned

Remove Text from Widgets added to MIUI Launcher

Lite Mode added to MIUI Launcher’s Home Screen section

The VoLTE icon changed, VoLTE icon is combined into one box even if you use dual SIM

MIUI 14 Early Beta 22.8.17 Added Features

Old Control Center style removed (Android 13)

Android 13 Media Player added (Android 13)

Redesigned compass app

MIUI 14 Early Beta 22.8.2 Added Features

MIUI Calculator Application have redesigned

MIUI 14 Early Beta 22.8.1 Added Features

MIUI Gallery Application will be the uninstallable app

Downloads application is now uninstallable

App version of messaging app is updated to MIUI 14

MIUI 14 Early Beta 22.7.19 Added Features

The innovations added in the 22.7.19 version, the first version where MIUI 14 codes were detected, are as follows.

App Vault was updated to new UI

The UI of the MIUI Clock App was updated.

Added the ability to disable permanent notifications directly from the Notification Panel.

Added Recognize text on images feature in Gallery.

Added a toggle for MIUI Gallery On This Day Memories Feature

Mi Code hints that the Clock app will soon be allowed to be uninstalled and hints that Qualcomm’s LE Audio Support will be added soon.

MIUI Anti-Fraud Protection

MIUI 14 Early Beta 22.6.17 Added Features

Redesinged permission pop-up

New widgets menu icon

Can’t record audio in incognito mode

Smart Devices Additional Cards

Redesigned APK Installer Buttons

Redesigned Launcher Settings Menu

The Memory Extension is also shown in the memory status in the recent view

The new Bubble Notification Feature was added in the Floating Windows Section (Currently for tablets and Foldables Only)

MIUI 14 Download Links

MIUI 14 Eligible Devices

With the disappearance of ineligible devices, let’s move on to how lucky Xiaomi devices are to receive this new MIUI 14 update. These devices in the MIUI 14 Eligible Devices list will receive the MIUI 14 update. We will divide the MIUI 14 Eligible Devices list into sub-brands so that you can more easily find your device from the MIUI 14 Eligible Devices list. There have been some changes in this list with the latest information. Redmi Note 9 series and certain smartphones will be updated to MIUI 14. We will post important content about it. This is because MIUI 14 Global and MIUI 13 Global are exactly the same.

MIUI 14 Global does not provide much improvement in terms of features. It has no difference from MIUI 13. However, with the latest Google security patch, your device will be more protected. Coming to the end, some low-budget models have been removed from the list. Due to insufficient hardware, smartphones such as Redmi 10A, POCO C40 / C40+ cannot be adapted to the new MIUI interface. For this reason, MIUI 14 will not come to some budget smartphones.

MIUI 14 Eligible Xiaomi Devices

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Mi 11 LE

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2

Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi Civi 1S

Xiaomi Civi 2

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

MIUI 14 Eligible Redmi Devices

Redmi Note 12

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Redmi Note 12 Pro+

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 11 SE

Redmi Note 11 SE (India)

Redmi Note 11 4G

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11T Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro+

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G

Redmi Note 11E

Redmi Note 11R

Redmi Note 11E Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 Lite

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10T Japan

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 9 4G

Redmi Note 9 5G

Redmi Note 9T 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 9 / Note 9S / Note 9 Pro / Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi K50

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50 Gaming

Redmi K50i

Redmi K50 Ultra

Redmi K40S

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro+

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi K30S Ultra

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi 11 Prime

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi 10C

Redmi 10 Power

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 5G

Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G

Redmi 10 (India)

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10 Prime 2022

Redmi 10 2022

Redmi 10X 4G / 10X 5G / 10X Pro

Redmi 9T

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi Pad

MIUI 14 Eligible POCO Devices

POCO M3

POCO M4 Pro 4G

POCO M4 5G

POCO M5

POCO M5s

POCO X4 Pro 5G

POCO M4 Pro 5G

POCO M3 Pro 5G

POCO X3 / NFC

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 GT

POCO X4 GT

POCO F4

POCO F3

POCO F3 GT

POCO F2 Pro

POCO M2 / Pro

MIUI 14 Ineligible Devices

Devices that will not receive the new major MIUI 14 interface update are the Devices Ineligible for MIUI 14 listed below. If your device is not on MIUI 14 Eligible Devices and is here, unfortunately, it will not receive the new MIUI 14 Update. That means you won’t be able to experience the cool features of this new interface. The devices mentioned in the list will be deprived of these new features.

Mi 9 / 9 SE / 9 Lite / 9 Pro

Mi 9T / Mi 9T Pro

Mi CC9 / Mi CC9 Meitu

Redmi K20 / K20 Pro / K20 Pro Premium

Redmi Note 8 / Note 8T / Note 8 Pro

Redmi 9/ 9A / 9AT / 9i / 9C

POCO C3 / C31

Redmi K30 4G / 5G

Redmi 10A

POCO C40 / C40+

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

POCO X2

While it is quite saddening to see these devices going out of commission as far as the official updates go, it was their time to retire. As with the new updates of the MIUI skin, the operating system becomes more and more dependent on the Android version and since these devices use the old Android version 11, it becomes more difficult to adapt the new features to this old Android framework. For this reason, it should be considered normal that the software support of the devices is interrupted. You can check the Xiaomi EOS list to learn about the devices whose software support has been discontinued and have entered the end-of-support list so far. Click here for the Xiaomi EOS list.

So what is the latest situation for users whose devices are on the MIUI 14 Ineligible list? Don’t worry if your device isn’t exist in MIUI 14 Eligible Devices list. However, you should not be worried as unofficial software development has been there with us for quite a while now and we are sure that at least some devices will be getting unofficial MIUI builds with higher Android versions, catching up the novelties in new updates.

Project Treble system is also in place to have access to these newer versions that are otherwise inaccessible through official means. If you wish to know more about it, you can check out our other content from above that goes over GSI.

MIUI 14 Early News: July – December 2022

This section contains old MIUI 14 news. It contains the development phase of the MIUI 14 interface, the old features added, and more. All the old MIUI 14 news from July-December 2022!

Xiaomi introduced the new MIUI 14!

Xiaomi introduced the new MIUI 14 interface. This interface has been expected for a long time. The event made us see the new interface. We had some information about this interface. Some of these were reducing the number of system applications. It can now uninstall many system apps. At the same time, the new MIUI offers different features. The new photon engine was announced the other day. New data has emerged about this photon engine. 3rd party apps are said to reduce power consumption by 22%.

Improvements made on the kernel provided increased system performance. With the new Android 13 version, system fluency has been increased by 88%. Power consumption reduced by 16%. Many improvements have been made under the name of the new Razor project. One of them is to reduce the system size. Compared to the previous MIUI 13, the system size has been reduced by 23%. The MIUI photonic engine function supports models equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gen1, 8+, and 8Gen2 chips. The first batch of supported models are: Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S, Redmi K50 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Redmi K50G. It is necessary to upgrade the Douyin APP to version 23.6.0 and above, and the Weibo APP to version 12.12.1 and above.

This software reduces the size of updates. They did this by redesigned of MIUI. MIUI is now lighter, faster, and more stable. It also introduces a new design language. The leaked MIUI 14 Changelog had some clues. The new MIUI 14 offers a new feature called super icons. These super icons make your home screen look better.

In addition to these, some privacy features, minor updates, and some improvements were made. In its latest statement, Xiaomi announced that the flagship Xiaomi smartphones will receive the MIUI 14 update in the first quarter.

You can check the devices that will receive MIUI 14 first in China. The stable Android 13-based MIUI 14 update will soon be available to 12 smartphones.

Several smartphones from the Xiaomi 12, Redmi K50 and Mi 11 series will soon receive the new stable MIUI update. You can check the list below!

Xiaomi 12S Ultra (thor)

Xiaomi 12S Pro (unicorn)

Xiaomi 12S (mayfly)

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity (daumier)

Xiaomi 12 Pro (zeus)

Xiaomi 12 (cupid)

Xiaomi 11 (venus)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G (renoir)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE / Mi 11 LE (lisa)

Redmi K50 Pro (matisse)

Redmi K50G / POCO F4 GT (ingres)

Redmi K50 (rubens)

Many smartphones will be updated to MIUI 14. We will inform you about the new developments of MIUI 14. This is the currently known information. You can access the first MIUI 14 betas from the MIUI Downloader application. Or you can check our MIUI Download telegram channel. Click here to access MIUI Downloader and MIUI Download telegram channel. So what do you guys think about MIUI 14? Do not forget to share your opinions.

MIUI 14 Coming Soon!

MIUI 14 will be introduced tomorrow along with the Xiaomi 13 series. Shortly before the introduction of the interface, new information began to come. The most important of these are the optimizations made in the Linux kernel. The photon engine that will come with MIUI 14 is amazing.

Because, thanks to the optimizations of the new photon engine, fluency and stability increase significantly. Xiaomi stated that fluency increased by 88%, while power consumption decreased by 16%. Also, it’s not limited to that. The interface brings a new design language. It turned out that there are super icons in the MIUI 14 changelog. Now Xiaomi gives more details.

Inspired by iOS, Xiaomi designed icons with a new understanding. Now your home screen looks more stylish with super icons. You can adjust the size of the icons as you want. The revamped new MIUI interface will shock you in terms of design. In addition, you may be wondering about the first smartphones to receive MIUI 14. The first beta MIUI 14 updates will be rolled out to 25 smartphones tomorrow.

The build number of the upcoming update is V14.0.22.12.5.DEV. Many devices will have the new MIUI based on Android 13 for the first time. Don’t worry, Xiaomi is working to make you users happy. We have listed the first 25 smartphones that will receive MIUI 14 beta updates. You can check the list below!

Xiaomi 12S Ultra (thor)

Xiaomi 12S Pro (unicorn)

Xiaomi 12S (mayfly)

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity (daumier)

Xiaomi 12 Pro (zeus)

Xiaomi 12 (cupid)

Xiaomi 12X (psyche)

Xiaomi 11 Ultra (star)

Xiaomi 11 Pro (mars)

Xiaomi 11 (venus)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G (renoir)

Xiaomi MIX 4 (odin)

Xiaomi CIVI 1S (zijin)

Xiaomi CIVI (mona)

Redmi K50 Ultra (diting)

Redmi K50 Pro (matisse)

Redmi K50G / POCO F4 GT (ingres)

Redmi K50 (rubens)

Redmi K40 Pro+ / Xiaomi 11i (Global) / Xiaomi 11X Pro (haydnpro)

Redmi K40 Pro (haydn)

Redmi K40S / POCO F4 (munch)

Redmi K40 Gaming / POCO F3 GT (ares)

Redmi K40 / POCO F3 / Xiaomi 11X (alioth)

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ (xagapro)

Redmi Note 11T Pro / Redmi K50i / POCO X4 GT (xaga)

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ / Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge (pissarropro)

Redmi Note 11 Pro / Xiaomi 11i (India) (pissarro)

Redmi Note 10 Pro / POCO X3 GT (chopin)

Xiaomi Pad 5 (nabu) (V14.0.22.12.8.DEV)

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.9″ (dagu) (V14.0.22.12.8.DEV)

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 (zizhan) (V14.0.22.12.8.DEV)

There may be users who do not want to install the MIUI 14 Beta update. We have news that will make them happy. The stable Android 13-based MIUI 14 update will soon be available to 12 smartphones.

Several smartphones from the Xiaomi 12, Redmi K50 and Mi 11 series will soon receive the new stable MIUI update. You can check the list below!

Xiaomi 12S Ultra (thor)

Xiaomi 12S Pro (unicorn)

Xiaomi 12S (mayfly)

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity (daumier)

Xiaomi 12 Pro (zeus)

Xiaomi 12 (cupid)

Xiaomi 11 (venus)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G (renoir)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE / Mi 11 LE (lisa)

Redmi K50 Pro (matisse)

Redmi K50G / POCO F4 GT (ingres)

Redmi K50 (rubens)

Many smartphones will be updated to MIUI 14. We will inform you about the new developments of MIUI 14. This is the currently known information. So what do you guys think about MIUI 14? Do not forget to share your opinions.

MIUI 14 New Features Revealed! [29 November 2022]

Xiaomi started to make important statements about the interface it developed a few days before the launch of the new Xiaomi 13 series. The most important of these are optimization and design changes compared to the previous MIUI 13. MIUI 14 launches “Razor Project”, redesigned to offer the best experience.

Adjustments have been made to some inflated mandatory apps. Now the number of system apps is reduced to 8. Users can easily uninstall applications they do not want to use. Memory usage works better with the new MIUI 14 and the resources used by apps have been reduced. Thanks to this, the interface works smoothly, quickly and fluently.

Also, chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched MIUI 14 Early Adaptation program. This early adaptation program, currently exclusive to China, was created for users who want to experience the new interface first. If you want to be the first to experience MIUI 14, join MIUI 14 Early Adaptation program via this link. On December 1, new UI will be introduced. Those who want to learn the impressive features of MIUI 14, stay tuned!

MIUI 14 Getting Ready! [18 November 2022]

MIUI 14 logo was officially announced recently. Some people may notice that MIUI 14 logo resembles Apple’s iOS 16 logo. Xiaomi has long been referred to as the Apple of China. Design of the MIUI interface, some features are almost the same as iOS. Xiaomi is designing it this way to attract more attention. Therefore, we can say that most users think correctly. Now, some people may have questions like: On which devices will the new MIUI 14 be released first? When will MIUI 14 be available on all devices? As Xiaomiui, we will answer of your questions.

MIUI 14 update is being tested on more than 30 smartphones. New MIUI 14 makes it very clear that it is a design-oriented interface with its colorful logo. Your devices will look light, fast, and minimal while using MIUI 14. We can say that Xiaomi 12 series, Redmi K50 series users can experience this update first. If you are using a device belonging to the series we have mentioned, you are lucky. You will be the first to experience the new MIUI 14. Don’t worry, major MIUI update will be released soon. We will notify you when updates for these devices are ready. Now, let’s find out the latest status of the MIUI 14 interface for all smartphones.

MIUI 14 China Builds

Xiaomi 13 Pro: V14.0.4.0.TMBCNXM

Xiaomi 13: V14.0.4.0.TMCCNXM

Xiaomi 12S Ultra: V14.0.0.18.TLACNXM

Xiaomi 12S Pro: V14.0.0.19.TLECNXM

Xiaomi 12S: V14.0.0.21.TLTCNXM

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition: V14.0.0.6.TLGCNXM

Xiaomi 12 Pro: V14.0.0.3.TLBCNXM

Xiaomi 12: V14.0.0.3.TLCCNXM

Xiaomi 12X: V14.0.0.7.TLDCNXM

Redmi K60 Pro: V14.0.0.4.TMKCNXM

Redmi K60: V14.0.0.11.TMNCNXM

Redmi K50 Gaming: V14.0.0.7.TLJCNXM

Redmi K50 Ultra: V14.0.0.17.TLFCNXM

Redmi K50 Pro: V14.0.0.10.TLKCNXM

Redmi K50: V14.0.0.8.TLNCNXM

Mi 11 Ultra: V14.0.0.3.TKACNXM

Mi 11: V14.0.0.10.TKBCNXM

Xiaomi CIVI 2: V14.0.0.7.TLLCNXM

Xiaomi CIVI 1S: V14.0.0.3.TLPCNXM

Mi 11 LE: V14.0.0.6.TKOCNXM

Redmi Note 12SE: V14.0.0.10.SMSCNXM

Redmi K40: V14.0.0.7.TKHCNXM

Redmi K40 Gaming: V14.0.0.2.TKJCNXM

Redmi K40 Pro / Pro+: V14.0.0.9.TKKCNXM

Xiaomi MIX 4: V14.0.0.3.TKMCNXM

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: V14.0.0.4.TKPCNXM

Redmi Note 11 Pro / Pro+: V14.0.0.3.TKTCNXM

MIUI 14 Global Builds

Xiaomi 13 Pro: V14.0.0.3.TMBMIXM

Xiaomi 13: V14.0.0.2.TMCMIXM

Xiaomi 13 Lite: V14.0.0.2.TLLMIXM

Xiaomi 12T Pro: V14.0.0.4.TLFMIXM

Xiaomi 11T Pro: V14.0.0.4.TKDMIXM

Mi 11 Ultra: V14.0.0.1.TKAMIXM

POCO F5: V14.0.0.4.TMNMIXM

POCO F3: V14.0.0.1.TKHMIXM

Mi 11i: V14.0.0.2.TKKMIXM

POCO X5 Pro: V14.0.0.10.SMSMIXM

POCO X3 GT: V14.0.0.1.TKPMIXM

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: V14.0.0.1.TKTMIXM

MIUI 14 EEA Builds

Xiaomi 13 Pro: V14.0.0.6.TMBEUXM

Xiaomi 13: V14.0.0.5.TMCEUXM

Xiaomi 13 Lite: V14.0.0.1.TLLEUXM

Xiaomi 12T Pro: V14.0.0.5.TLFEUXM

Xiaomi 12T: V14.0.0.2.TLQEUXM

Xiaomi 12X: V14.0.0.2.TLDEUXM

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: V14.0.0.5.TKOEUXM

Xiaomi 11T Pro: V14.0.0.5.TKDEUXM

Mi 11 Ultra: V14.0.0.3.TKAEUXM

Mi 11: V14.0.0.2.TKBEUXM

POCO F5: V14.0.0.1.TMNEUXM

POCO F3: V14.0.0.4.TKHEUXM

POCO X5 Pro: V14.0.0.10.SMSEUXM

Mi 11i: V14.0.0.1.TKKEUXM

Mi 11 Lite 5G: V14.0.0.5.TKIEUXM

MIUI 14 India Builds

Xiaomi 11T Pro: V14.0.0.3.TKDINXM

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: V14.0.0.1.TKOINXM

Mi 11X: V14.0.0.1.TKHINXM

Mi 11X Pro: V14.0.0.2.TKKINXM

Here are MIUI 14 build of all devices as above. This information is taken from Xiaomi. That’s why you can trust us. It will be presented to you with excellent optimizations of Android 13 version. Many design changes will dazzle your eyes. Updates may be released later due to possible bugs. Please wait patiently for the new major MIUI update based on Android 13. We will inform you when there is a new development about MIUI 14. If you want to learn more about MIUI 14, we recommend you to read the whole article. MIUI 14’s new features and changes are in this article!

MIUI 14 is almost here!

With Xiaomi’s post on the Xiaomi Community on October 27, we learned that MIUI 13 beta tests have been stopped for almost all devices. If you haven’t read it, you can click here to find the article. This discontinuation news is the most concrete evidence that MIUI 14 and Xiaomi 13 series devices will be launched in November.

MIUI 14 First Builds Getting Ready!

We detected the first MIUI 14 builds last night. Xiaomi has already started preparing MIUI 14 update. You maybe wondering about devices that will receive first MIUI 14. Flagship Xiaomi smartphones will receive this update in the first quarter. It is currently preparing stable MIUI 14 update for a total of 8 devices. Are you using one of the devices that will definitely get MIUI 14 in first quarter? Keep reading to find out more!

Here are the first MIUI 14 builds! Xiaomi has started preparing MIUI 14 update for 8 smartphones. These models are among the first devices to receive MIUI 14. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro will launch with MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box. Also, Android 13 based MIUI 14 update is being tested on Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12T Pro (Redmi K50 Ultra) , Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50.

MIUI 14 First China Builds

Xiaomi 12S Ultra: V14.0.0.5.TLACNXM

Xiaomi 12S Pro: V14.0.0.6.TLECNXM

Xiaomi 12S: V14.0.0.4.TLTCNXM

Redmi K50 Ultra: V14.0.0.6.TLFCNXM

Redmi K50 Pro: V14.0.0.3.TLKCNXM

Redmi K50: V14.0.0.3.TLNCNXM

MIUI 14 First Global Builds

Xiaomi 13 Pro: V14.0.0.1.TMBMIXM

Xiaomi 13: V14.0.0.1.TMCMIXM

Xiaomi 12T Pro: V14.0.0.1.TLFMIXM

MIUI 14 First EEA Builds

Xiaomi 13 Pro: V14.0.0.2.TMBEUXM

Xiaomi 13: V14.0.0.2.TMCEUXM

Xiaomi 12T Pro: V14.0.0.2.TLFEUXM

These are the devices that will be the first to receive the MIUI 14 update at the moment. This information from Xiaomi and obtained by Xiaomiui. It is absolutely true. However, Xiaomi may not give the updates written here on the day when MIUI 14 Global will be introduced. MIUI 14 Global for these devices is expected to be released within the first 3 months of its introduction.

The V in MIUI version stands for Version. 14.0 means the code of the major MIUI version. The next 2 digits mean the MIUI build number (minor version). V14.0.1.0 is the build version ready for release. It means 1.0 build of MIUI 14. V14.0.0.5 means MIUI 14 version 0.5 and it is not ready. However, these 0.x versions can be released as stable beta. The higher the number in the last digit, the closer it is to its release.

MIUI 14 is expected to be introduced in China on November. MIUI 14 Global, on the other hand, can be introduced on the day MIUI 14 is introduced in China or 1 month after it is introduced.

MIUI 14 Leaked Images

The first real screenshot of MIUI 14 was found in leaked image of Xiaomi 13 Pro, which was leaked today. The leaked photo shows an interface that is exactly same as MIUI 13. We see that there is “MIUI 14 0818.001 Beta” written inside the version bubble. So leaked screenshots of MIUI 14 is a month old.

Another idea that this screenshot gives us is that MIUI 14 will be introduced with the new Xiaomi device, just like MIUI 13. MIUI 13 was introduced at the same time as the Xiaomi 12 series. It looks like MIUI 14 will be introduced at the same time as the Xiaomi 13 series.

MIUI 14 FAQ

You may have some questions about MIUI 14. We give all the answers to these questions in the MIUI 14 FAQ section. Where to download MIUI 14 on your device? What will MIUI 14 offer? All questions such as when will MIUI 14 arrive are answered here. Now is the time to answer your questions!

Will my phone will get MIUI 14?

If you wondering which Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices will get MIUI 14, you can check your device from MIUI 14 Eligible Devices list. All devices in this list will get MIUI 14 update.

How to install MIUI 14?

If you want to install MIUI 14 on your Xiaomi phone, your device must be in the MIUI 14 Eligible devices list. If your phone is in the MIUI 14 Eligible devices list, you can officially install MIUI 14.

How to download MIUI 14?

You can download MIUI 14 using the MIUI Downloader app. But as we said, your device must be in the MIUI 14 Eligible devices list.

Open MIUI Downloader app

Find your device model and enter

Find and download the latest MIUI 14 version if available

What will the new MIUI 14 interface offer us?

MIUI 14 is a new MIUI interface with increased functionality and refreshed system apps. It is worth noting that many applications have been redesigned and made more simpler. It should be said that this new interface makes system animations more fluid, has undergone some design and functional changes in the notes, camera, etc. application, and is more useful when you use the phone with one hand. We base them on the changes made in the MIUI 13 beta updates. MIUI 14 is being developed in MIUI 13 beta updates and will be in front of you after a certain period of time.

When will the new MIUI 14 interface be introduced?

MIUI 14 was introduced at Xiaomi 13 event. The launch date is December 11, 2022.

When will the new MIUI 14 interface come to Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices?

You may be wondering when the MIUI 14 interface, which will be introduced with the Xiaomi 13 series, will come to your devices. MIUI 14, which will start to be released from the first quarter of 2023, will first be offered to flagship Xiaomi devices. Over time, devices that will receive from the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2023 will be announced and all devices in the MIUI 14 Eligible devices list will have received this update.

MIUI 13.1 will be the intermediate version between MIUI 14 and MIUI 13. MIUI 13.1 will be the first pre-release version of MIUI 14. You can read our MIUI 13.1 article to learn about the Android 13-based MIUI 13.1 version.