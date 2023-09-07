MIUI 15 Update Eligible Devices List: 50+ devices will not get

The much-anticipated MIUI 15 is expected to be released in November and is likely to bring a host of new features and optimizations. However, Xiaomi has yet to make an official announcement regarding the MIUI 15 devices list. Nonetheless, based on speculation and previous patterns, some assumptions can be made regarding the devices that may or may not receive the update.

Devices Will Get MIUI 15 Update

In the list below; We wrote how many Xiaomi, POCO and Redmi devices will receive the MIUI 15 update. This list is 99% correct because the majority of the list is devices that are on sale with MIUI 13 version. The remaining devices are those that are promised to be updated for 3 years. There are some end devices and it is not known for sure whether those devices will receive updates or not.

Xiaomi

39 of Xiaomi devices will receive the MIUI 15 update. Their most expensive models will start running MIUI 15 in 2023, and their older and affordable models will start running MIUI 15 in 2024. Xiaomi series takes priority over Redmi series in terms of updates.

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3

Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi Civi 1S

Xiaomi Civi 2

Xiaomi Civi 3

Xiaomi Pad 6 / Pro / Max

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S Dimensity

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi 11i / Hypercharge

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi 11X

Xiaomi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi 11 Pro

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 11 LE

POCO

The update superiority of POCO devices is the same as Redmi devices. 16 POCO devices will receive the MIUI 15 update in 2023 and 2024. However, the update speed of POCO devices will not be as fast as Xiaomi.

POCO M6 Pro

POCO F5

POCO C55

POCO X5 Pro 5G

POCO F5 Pro

POCO X5 5G

POCO M5

POCO M5s

POCO X4 GT

POCO F4

POCO M4 5G

POCO F4 GT

POCO M4 Pro

POCO X4 Pro 5G

POCO M4 Pro 5G

POCO F3

POCO F3 GT

Redmi

Among Redmi devices, 28 Redmi devices will receive the MIUI 15 update. Xiaomi’s speed in releasing the MIUI 15 version for Redmi devices is more prioritized in China than Global.

Redmi Pad

Redmi Pad SE

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro +

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Redmi 10 / Prime

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Redmi Note 11 4G

Redmi Note 11T

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11E

Redmi Note 11S 5G

Redmi Note 11 SE

Redmi Note 11T Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro+

Redmi Note 11R

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K40S

Redmi K50

Redmi K50i

Redmi K50i Pro

Redmi K50 Ultra

Redmi K50 Gaming

Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G

Redmi 10 5G

Redmi 11 Prime / 5G

Redmi Note 12

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Redmi Note 12 Pro+

Redmi Note 12 Pro Explorer

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed

Redmi Note 12 12 Pro 4G

Redmi Note 12S

Redmi Note 12 Turbo

Redmi Note 12R Pro

Redmi Note 12R

Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi 12

Redmi 12C

Redmi K60

Redmi K60e

Redmi K60 Pro

Redmi K60 Ultra

Devices Likely to Receive MIUI 15

There are several devices that have been listed with a slim chance of receiving the MIUI 15 update, with probabilities ranging from 50% to 1%. While the exact criteria for these chances are unclear, it suggests that these devices may have certain limitations or factors that make them less likely to be included in the update rollout.

Mi 10S

As Xiaomi’s flagship devices, the Mi 10S is expected to be prioritized for the MIUI 15 update. This device got Android 13 update, this gives extra chance to getting MIUI 15 for these devices.

Redmi 10 Power / Redmi 10C / Redmi 10 India

These recently released devices might be eligible for the MIUI 15 update. These devices got MIUI 14 recently.

Devices Will Not Receive MIUI 15

Unfortunately, there is a very, very high probability that these devices will not receive the MIUI 15 update. Xiaomi has made it clear that these devices will not be included in the update rollout, indicating that they have made a definitive decision regarding their compatibility.

Mi 10 Lite 5G / Youth / Mi 10T Lite / Mi 10i 5G / Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro / Mi 10 Ultra

These devices, including the Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10T Lite, and Mi 10i 5G, have a lower likelihood of receiving the MIUI 15 update. While no official confirmation has been made, the prospects for these devices are uncertain. Several factors may contribute to their exclusion, such as hardware limitations or the need to prioritize more recent and flagship devices. It is unfortunate news for users of these devices, as they may miss out on the new features, enhancements, and optimizations offered by MIUI 15. Mi 10 series in EOS list, this means the chance of getting MIUI 15 to this device is 0%.

Redmi K30 / Redmi K30 5G / Redmi K30 Racing / Redmi K30i / Mi 10T / Pro / Redmi K30S / Redmi K30 Pro / POCO F2 Pro

It is unlikely that the Redmi K30 series, including the Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Racing, and Redmi K30i, will not eligible for the MIUI 15 update. While Xiaomi officially announced their exclusion, the combination of hardware constraints and strategic considerations suggests that these devices is not be part of the MIUI 15 rollout. Users of these devices should be prepared for the possibility of not receiving the latest MIUI update, which may limit their access to new features and improvements. These devices are in EOS list, this means the chance of getting MIUI 15 to this device is 0%.

Redmi Note 9 / Redmi Note 9 5G / Redmi Note 9T / Redmi Note 9 Pro / Redmi Note 9 Max / Redmi Note 9S

The Redmi Note 9 series, which includes the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 5G, and Redmi Note 9T, is not expected to receive the MIUI 15 update. While the exact reasons for their exclusion are not specified, it is likely that factors such as hardware capabilities and performance limitations contribute to this decision. Unfortunately, users of these devices may have to continue using the current MIUI version and will not be able to enjoy the enhancements and optimizations brought by MIUI 15.

Redmi 10X / 5G

The Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X 5G are unlikely to receive the MIUI 15 update. These devices may be excluded from the MIUI 15 rollout due to various factors, such as hardware limitations or strategic decisions made by Xiaomi. While it is disappointing for users of these devices, they should be aware that they may not have access to the new features and improvements introduced in MIUI 15.

Redmi 9 / Redmi 9C / Redmi 9A / Redmi 9 Prime / Redmi 9i / Redmi 9 Power / Redmi 9T /Redmi 10A

Regrettably, the Redmi 9 series, consisting of the Redmi 9, Redmi 9C, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Power, and Redmi 9T, will not receive the MIUI 15 update. Xiaomi has decided to exclude these devices from the update rollout, potentially due to hardware limitations or strategic considerations. Users of these devices may need to continue using the current MIUI version, missing out on the new features and optimizations offered by MIUI 15.

POCO M2 / Pro / POCO M3 / POCO X2

The likelihood of the POCO M2, POCO M2 Pro, POCO M3, and POCO X2 being included in the MIUI 15 rollout is low. While Xiaomi has not officially confirmed their exclusion, factors such as hardware capabilities and performance considerations may influence this decision. It is unfortunate for users of these devices, as they may not have the opportunity to experience the latest features and enhancements introduced in MIUI 15. The main reason is outdated SoC. POCO X2 is in EOS list, this means the chance of getting MIUI 15 to this device is 0%.

POCO X3 / POCO X3 NFC

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G and Mi 11 Lite use same processor as POCO X3, but POCO X3 series will not get MIUI 15 update.

Redmi Note 10 / Redmi Note 10 Lite

These popular mid-range devices from Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Redmi, are strong candidates for the MIUI 15 update. These devices didn’t even got Android 13 update.

Redmi A1 / Redmi A1+ / POCO C40 / POCO C50

The Redmi A1, POCO C40, POCO C50; being a budget device with a dedicated fan base, has generated speculation regarding its potential to receive the MIUI 15 update. However, it is worth noting that the Redmi A1, POCO C40, POCO C50 did not even receive the MIUI 14 update, which raises doubts about its chances for MIUI 15. One significant factor contributing to the uncertainty is the device’s old and outdated System-on-a-Chip (SoC).

The Redmi A1, POCO C40, POCO C50’s aging hardware may pose limitations in terms of performance and compatibility with the latest MIUI updates. Consequently, the low chance of the Redmi A1 series receiving the MIUI 15 update is primarily influenced by these factors, making it less likely for users of this device to benefit from the latest features and improvements introduced in the upcoming update.

Conclusion

While the aforementioned list provides an estimation of devices that may receive or miss out on the MIUI 15 update, it’s important to note that Xiaomi has not officially confirmed this information.

The decision to provide the MIUI 15 update to specific devices depends on various factors, including hardware capabilities, performance considerations, and user demand. Xiaomi’s roadmap for devices launched with Android 12 in 2023, which will run on MIUI 15 based on Android 13 or 14, remains uncertain. As the launch of MIUI 15 approaches, Xiaomi is expected to release an official statement regarding device compatibility, offering clarity to its user base. We expected MIUI 15 beta starts on November 2023.