MIUI Adds Screenshot Frame Feature to 59 New Devices [APK]

By Emir Bardakçı
2 mins ago

Xiaomi’s MIUI, a popular Android-based operating system known for its feature-rich interface, has recently introduced an exciting addition to its Screenshot functionality. With the latest update, 59 new Xiaomi and Redmi devices now support the “Screenshot Frame” feature, allowing users to add a stylish frame around the phone’s display when capturing screenshots.

MIUI Screenshot Frame Supported Devices

The new devices that now have access to the Screenshot Frame feature are as follows:

  1. Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  2. Xiaomi 13
  3. Xiaomi 13 Pro
  4. Xiaomi 12
  5. Xiaomi 12X
  6. Xiaomi 12 Pro
  7. Xiaomi 11 Ultra
  8. Xiaomi 11 Pro
  9. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G
  10. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  11. Xiaomi Civi 1
  12. Xiaomi Civi 1S
  13. Redmi K40 Gaming
  14. Redmi K40
  15. POCO F3
  16. Redmi K40 Pro
  17. Mi 11i
  18. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
  19. Redmi Note 11 5G
  20. Redmi Note 11T 5G
  21. POCO M4 Pro 5G
  22. Redmi Note 10T 5G
  23. Redmi Note 10 5G
  24. Redmi Note 11SE 5G
  25. POCO M3 Pro 5G
  26. Xiaomi 12S Ultra
  27. Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity
  28. Xiaomi 12S Pro
  29. Xiaomi 12S
  30. Xiaomi Civi 2
  31. Xiaomi 13 Lite
  32. Redmi K50 Gaming
  33. POCO F4 GT
  34. Redmi K50
  35. Redmi K50 Pro
  36. POCO F4
  37. Redmi K40S
  38. Xiaomi 12T Pro
  39. Redmi K50 Ultra
  40. Redmi Note 11T Pro 5G
  41. POCO X4 GT
  42. Redmi Note 12T Pro
  43. Redmi Note 11R
  44. Redmi K60
  45. POCO F5 Pro
  46. Redmi K60 Pro
  47. Redmi K60E
  48. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
  49. Redmi Note 12 Turbo
  50. POCO F5
  51. Redmi Note 12 5G
  52. Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G
  53. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed
  54. POCO X5 Pro 5G
  55. Xiaomi Pad 6
  56. Xiaomi Pad 5
  57. Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Wi-Fi
  58. Redmi Pad
  59. Xiaomi Civi 3

These are the devices that already to have this feature:

  1. Redmi K20
  2. Mi 9T
  3. Redmi K30
  4. POCO X2
  5. Redmi K30 5G
  6. POCO F2 Pro
  7. Redmi K30 Pro
  8. Redmi K30 Ultra
  9. Mi 9 Pro 5G
  10. Mi 9
  11. Mi 10
  12. Mi 10 Pro
  13. Mi 10 Ultra
  14. Mi 10S
  15. Mi 11
  16. Redmi Note 9T 5G
  17. Redmi 9T
  18. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
  19. Mi 10T Lite

How to get new Screenshot Device Frame feature?

To enjoy this feature, users need to install the latest V1.4.76-07272045 version of the MIUI Screenshot application’s APK file. Once the update is installed, capturing a screenshot is as simple as ever. After taking a screenshot, users can enter the screenshot preview and tap the “Add Device Frame” button located at the top of the screen. From there, they can select and apply the desired frame to their screenshot, instantly adding a touch of elegance and personalization to their captures.

This exciting enhancement not only adds a touch of uniqueness to users’ screenshots but also reflects Xiaomi’s commitment to providing innovative features and improvements across its wide range of devices. Users can now showcase their favorite moments, achievements, or messages in a stylish frame, enhancing the overall visual appeal of their screenshots.

The introduction of the Screenshot Frame feature to such an extensive list of devices demonstrates Xiaomi’s dedication to continuously improving user experience and expanding its software offerings. Users can now unleash their creativity and give their screenshots a personal touch with the new MIUI update.

So, if you own any of the recently added devices and want to add a touch of flair to your screenshots, don’t forget to update your Screenshot app and start exploring the exciting range of frames available to you. Capture your screen in style with MIUI’s Screenshot Frame feature!

