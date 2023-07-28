MIUI Adds Screenshot Frame Feature to 59 New Devices [APK]

Xiaomi’s MIUI, a popular Android-based operating system known for its feature-rich interface, has recently introduced an exciting addition to its Screenshot functionality. With the latest update, 59 new Xiaomi and Redmi devices now support the “Screenshot Frame” feature, allowing users to add a stylish frame around the phone’s display when capturing screenshots.

MIUI Screenshot Frame Supported Devices

The new devices that now have access to the Screenshot Frame feature are as follows:

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Xiaomi 13 Xiaomi 13 Pro Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi 12X Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi 11 Ultra Xiaomi 11 Pro Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Xiaomi Civi 1 Xiaomi Civi 1S Redmi K40 Gaming Redmi K40 POCO F3 Redmi K40 Pro Mi 11i Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Redmi Note 11 5G Redmi Note 11T 5G POCO M4 Pro 5G Redmi Note 10T 5G Redmi Note 10 5G Redmi Note 11SE 5G POCO M3 Pro 5G Xiaomi 12S Ultra Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Xiaomi 12S Pro Xiaomi 12S Xiaomi Civi 2 Xiaomi 13 Lite Redmi K50 Gaming POCO F4 GT Redmi K50 Redmi K50 Pro POCO F4 Redmi K40S Xiaomi 12T Pro Redmi K50 Ultra Redmi Note 11T Pro 5G POCO X4 GT Redmi Note 12T Pro Redmi Note 11R Redmi K60 POCO F5 Pro Redmi K60 Pro Redmi K60E Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Redmi Note 12 Turbo POCO F5 Redmi Note 12 5G Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed POCO X5 Pro 5G Xiaomi Pad 6 Xiaomi Pad 5 Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Wi-Fi Redmi Pad Xiaomi Civi 3

These are the devices that already to have this feature:

Redmi K20 Mi 9T Redmi K30 POCO X2 Redmi K30 5G POCO F2 Pro Redmi K30 Pro Redmi K30 Ultra Mi 9 Pro 5G Mi 9 Mi 10 Mi 10 Pro Mi 10 Ultra Mi 10S Mi 11 Redmi Note 9T 5G Redmi 9T Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Mi 10T Lite

How to get new Screenshot Device Frame feature?

To enjoy this feature, users need to install the latest V1.4.76-07272045 version of the MIUI Screenshot application’s APK file. Once the update is installed, capturing a screenshot is as simple as ever. After taking a screenshot, users can enter the screenshot preview and tap the “Add Device Frame” button located at the top of the screen. From there, they can select and apply the desired frame to their screenshot, instantly adding a touch of elegance and personalization to their captures.

This exciting enhancement not only adds a touch of uniqueness to users’ screenshots but also reflects Xiaomi’s commitment to providing innovative features and improvements across its wide range of devices. Users can now showcase their favorite moments, achievements, or messages in a stylish frame, enhancing the overall visual appeal of their screenshots.

The introduction of the Screenshot Frame feature to such an extensive list of devices demonstrates Xiaomi’s dedication to continuously improving user experience and expanding its software offerings. Users can now unleash their creativity and give their screenshots a personal touch with the new MIUI update.

So, if you own any of the recently added devices and want to add a touch of flair to your screenshots, don’t forget to update your Screenshot app and start exploring the exciting range of frames available to you. Capture your screen in style with MIUI’s Screenshot Frame feature!