Mi codes reveal Mix Fold 4’s market release, rear cam system, other details

The latest analysis we performed on Mi codes revealed and confirmed several details about the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4.

Xiaomi remains mum about the details of the Mix Fold 4, but we can assure you that the brand is already working on the device. The Mi codes we observed recently could prove it and even confirm earlier leaks and claims regarding the phone. According to our findings, the phone is named “Goku” internally and has the “N18” model number. By comparing to the M18 model number of Mix Fold 3, we can confirm that the device described in the codes is indeed the successor of the current Xiaomi foldable phone.

Here are the other things we discovered from the codes and the database we analyzed recently:

Uncertain global release

Earlier, we claimed that the Mix Fold 4 would be released globally due to the different model numbers we spotted in the past, the 2405CPX3DC and 2405CPX3DG variants of the phone. We believed that these numbers were an indication of the phone’s global release.

However, in today’s news, this changed. Instead of having two model numbers, we only spotted one model number (24072PX77C) in the database we analyzed. While we want to say that this could mean that the smartphone will only be offered in the Chinese market, we’re still hoping that our earlier discoveries will prevail. Yet, we want to warn our readers not to get their hopes up since the predecessors of the Mix Fold 4 were only introduced in China.

Camera system

We have to say that we are expecting a lot from Mix Fold 4. However, these expectations do not cover its camera system. Compared to other Xiaomi flagships, like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the Mix Fold 4 is no match. Yet, it could still offer an interesting camera system.

To start, it will have a quad-camera system, with its main camera sporting a 50MP resolution and 1/1.55” size. It will also use the same sensor found in the Redmi K70 Pro: the Ovx8000 sensor AKA Light Hunter 800.

Down in the telephoto resection, the Mix Fold 4 has the Omnivision OV60A, which boasts 16MP resolution, a 1/2.8” size, and 2X optical zoom. This, however, is the sad part, as it is a downgrade from the 3.2X telephoto of the Mix Fold 3. On a positive note, it will be accompanied by a S5K3K1 sensor, which is also found in the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22. The telephoto sensor measures 1/3.94” and has a 10MP resolution and a 5X optical zoom capability.

Lastly, there’s the OV13B ultra-wide-angle sensor, which has a 13MP resolution and a 1/3″ sensor size. The inner and cover selfie cameras of the foldable phone, on the other hand, will employ the same 16MP OV16F sensor.

Other details

According to the codes, the Mix Fold 4 will have a better screen resolution compared to the first two models before it. Xiaomi employed the same OLED panels in FOLD 3 and FOLD 2, translating to similar screen resolutions. However, the latest codes of the Mix Fold 4 show a different set of details. However, as of now, we can only confirm that this only concerns the cover screen of the smartphone.

So far, these are the latest additions to the things we know about the Mix Fold 4. It joins the other details we discovered in the past. To recall, it was earlier reported that aside from the ones mentioned above, the Mix Fold 4 is believed to be getting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 16GB RAM, better hinge design, up to 1TB storage, and a 5000mAh capacity with a possible 100W charging. Ultimately, based on recent developments, it is also certain that the phone will have the new 5.5G capability.