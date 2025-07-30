Moto G86 Power debuts in India

The Moto G86 Power is finally in India, following its earlier debut in other global markets months earlier.

The Motorola model boasts the brand’s usual design, with four circular cutouts in its square camera island on its back. Its front, on the other hand, sports a display with thin bezels and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The device is available in Pantone Spellbound, Pantone Golden Cypress, and Pantone Cosmic Sky colorways.

The phone comes in a single 8GB/128GB configuration and is priced at ₹17,999. Sales start on August 6 via Morola’s official Indian website and some retailers.

Here are more details about the Moto G86 Power:

MediaTek Dimensity 7400

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB storage

6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz pOLED with in-screen fingerprint reader

50MP Sony – LYTIA 600 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

32MP selfie camera

6720mAh battery

33W charging

Android 15

IP68/IP69 ratings + MIL-STD 810H

Pantone Cosmic Sky, Pantone Golden Cypress, and Pantone Spellbound

