Motorola announces Moto G 2024, G Power 2024

After a long wait, Motorola has finally announced the Moto G 2024 and Moto G Power 2024. The NFC-capable smartphones (finally!) are intended for the budget division of the industry, but the models carry impressive features and improvements compared to their predecessors.

Both smartphones are expected to go on sale this month, with the Moto G Power 2024 having a higher $100 price tag than its sibling. Nonetheless, there are remarkable differences between the two, which could help justify the price.

First off, the Moto G 2024 offers a bigger 6.7-inch LCD (2400 x 1280) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also uses a Dimensity 7020 chipset and a higher 8GB RAM. Despite having the same 5,000 mAh battery as the vanilla Moto G 2024 model, G Power 2024 boasts a higher 30W wired charging capability and now has 15W wireless charging support. As for its camera system, G Power 2024 is absolutely an upgrade compared to the old G Power. Instead of rear depth and macro sensors, the system of the Power model now comes with an 8MP ultrawide camera with macro lens abilities. It accompanies the rear 50MP main (f/ 1.8) camera with OIS, while its front camera sports 16MP.

Of course, despite the interesting hardware of G Power 2024, some might still find the simpler Moto G 2024 a better choice. That could be true, especially if you are after your budget. At $199, the basic model comes with a 6.6-inch LCD (1612 x 720) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP main (f/1.8)/2MP macro (f/2.4) rear camera system and an 8MP (f/2.0) front cam, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, 4GB RAM/128GB storage (up to 1TB micro SD), and 5,000 mAh battery with 18W wired charging capability.

The Moto G 2024 is limited to Sage Green color, while the Power model comes in Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac colorways. The smartphones should hit the stores on March 22 via T-Mobile and Metro. On May 2, on the other hand, it will be offered unlocked via Motorola’s website, Amazon, and Best Buy.