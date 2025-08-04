Motorola Edge 60 Pro now available in Basswood Walnut color

Motorola gave the Edge 60 Pro model a makeover in China, where it is now available in the new Basswood Walnut variant.

In April, the Motorola model was first launched in three colors: Pantone Shadow, Pantone Dazzling Blue, and Pantone Sparkling Grape. Now, the new variant is joining the group as the fourth option. According to Motorola, aside from its wood design and pattern, its main highlight is the use of actual wood material for its back panel. It is unknown, however, if the color will also be introduced in the global markets where the model is also available.

As usual, aside from the new color, no other sections of the phone have been changed. With this, fans can still expect the same set of specs from the phone, such as:

MediaTek Dimensity 8350

8GB and 12GB LPDDR4X RAM

256GB and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage

6.7” quad-curved 120Hz pOLED with 2712x1220px resolution and 4500nits peak brightness

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-700C main camera + 50MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom

50MP selfie camera

6000mAh battery

90W wired and 15W wireless charging

Android 15

IP68/69 rating + MIL-ST-810H

Pantone Shadow, Pantone Dazzling Blue, and Pantone Sparkling Grape

