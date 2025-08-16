Motorola now preparing Moto G Stylus (2026)

A database leak shows that the Moto G Stylus (2026) is now under development.

That’s according to the latest GSMA IMEI database leak, which features a device with the XT2617 model number and ORLANDO codename. According to the “26” segment in its internal identification, it will be launched next year.

The Moto G Stylus (2025) debuted in April, so we can expect that its successor could arrive in the same quarter. As per its specs, the phone is expected to adopt most of the details of its predecessor. To recall, the 2025 stylus model features the following:

Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

8GB RAM

256GB max storage

6.7” 1220p 120Hz pOLED with 3000nits peak brightness

50MP main camera + 13MP ultrawide

32MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

68W wired and 15W wireless charging

Android 15

IP68 rating + MIL-STD-810H

Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web

MSRP: $399.99

Source