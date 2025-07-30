Motorola x Swarovski Razr 60 going official in China on August 7

Motorola announced that the Motorola x Swarovski Razr 60 Special Edition will also be offered in China.

The news follows an earlier confirmation from the company about the global launch of the phone’s special variant. To recall, it was confirmed for an August 5 debut in the international markets. Two days later, the model will be offered in China.

Based on the material shared by the brand in China, the phone will also be released alongside the Swarovski Buds Loop. The phone is based on the vanilla Razr 60, but it comes with a special design with some crystals. The lower back panel features a tufting pattern design accentuated by Swarovski crystals. Meanwhile, a huge stone sits in the middle of the hinge. The photos also confirm that the model will have a dedicated Swarovski theme.

Aside from the theme, design, special packaging, and extra accessories, the Motorola x Swarovski Razr 60 is expected to retain the same specs as its standard variant. That includes its chip, battery, displays, and more.

