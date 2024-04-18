New Google Pixel 8a renders with more angle views surface

As we wait for the release of the Google Pixel 8a, a new set of render leaks have surfaced online.

The Pixel 8a is expected to be announced at Google’s annual I/O event on May 14. Yet, ahead of its announcement, we already have ideas of what the model will look like based on earlier leaks. As shown in leaked images and renders before, the Pixel 8a will sport back and front designs similar to earlier Pixel models released by Google. That includes the iconic rear camera island visor of the phone, housing the camera units and the flash. It retains the think bezels of Pixel phones, but its corners are now rounder compared to Pixel 7a.

A recent set of renders also showed the handheld in different colors: Obsidian, Mint, Porcelain, and Bay. Now, the new renders shared by @MysteryLupin exactly echo the elements and designs featured in the earlier leaks, showcasing the device in different positions and colors. As shown in the images, the Pixel 8a will indeed have thick bezels and a rounder build, with its Power and volume buttons placed in the right side frame.

As per other reports, the upcoming handheld will offer a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of storage, the smartphone is said to be getting 128GB and 256GB variants.

As usual, the leak echoed earlier speculations that the phone will be powered by a Tensor G3 chip, so don’t expect high performance from it. Unsurprisingly, the handheld is expected to run on Android 14.

In terms of power, the leaker shared that the Pixel 8a will pack a 4,500mAh battery, which is complemented by a 27W charging capability. In the camera section, Brar said that there would be a 64MP primary sensor unit alongside a 13MP ultrawide. In front, on the other hand, the phone is expected to get a 13MP selfie shooter.