New leak reveals a different set of specs for HMD Vibe 2

An HMD device believed to be the HMD Vibe 2 was spotted on a listing platform, where some of its key specs were revealed.

It is rumored that HMD is working on various devices, some of which include the successors of its current models. One of them is the alleged new Vibe model, which we heard about days ago. According to that leak, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip and 33W charging support. However, a new discovery says otherwise.

According to the leak, the phone features a waterdrop notch cutout for its selfie camera. Its display has thick bezels, especially the chin, which is comparatively thicker than the other sides. Its back panel houses a huge horizontal rectangular camera island with circular cutouts for the lenses.

As for its specs, the phone is said to offer a Unisoc T606 4G chip, 256GB storage, a 6.75” HD+ 90Hz LCD, a 50MP main camera with a 0.08MP depth unit, a 5MP selfie camera, a 5000mAh battery, 10W charging, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Android 15. It comes in Light Titanium and Dark Grey options, and is allegedly priced at AU$288 in Australia.

Source