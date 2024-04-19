New update enables 5.5G in Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi has now released the update needed to enable the new 5.5G tech in its Xiaomi 14 Ultra devices in China.

China Mobile recently introduced commercially its new connectivity technology, the 5G-Advanced or 5GA, which is widely known as the 5.5G. It is believed to be 10 times better than the regular 5G connectivity, allowing it to reach 10 Gigabit downlink and 1 Gigabit uplink peak speeds.

To showcase the capability of 5.5G, China Mobile tested the connectivity in Xiaomi 14 Ultra, wherein the device surprisingly made an incredible record. According to the company, “the measured speed of Xiaomi 14 Ultra exceeds 5Gbps.” Specifically, the Ultra model registered 5.35Gbps, which should be somewhere near 5GA’s highest theoretical rate value. China Mobile confirmed the test, with Xiaomi enthusing over the success of its handheld.

With this achievement, Xiaomi wants to extend the 5.5G capability to all of its Xiaomi 14 Ultra devices in China. To do this, the smartphone giant has started the rollout of a new update to enable the ability in handhelds. The 1.0.9.0 UMACNXM update comes at 527MB and should be available now to users in China.

Aside from Xiaomi 14 Ultra, other devices that have already been confirmed to support 5.5G capability include Oppo Find X7 Ultra, Vivo X Fold3 and X100 series, and Honor Magic6 series. In the future, more devices from other brands are expected to embrace the 5.5G network, especially since China Mobile plans to expand the availability of 5.5G in other areas in China. According to the company, the plan is to cover 100 regions in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou first. After this, it will conclude the move to more than 300 cities at the end of 2024.