No MIUI 14 update for Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9: What lies ahead for these devices?

Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 9 were expected to receive the MIUI 14 update. However Xiaomi, abruptly added the smartphones to the Xiaomi EOS list, dashing those expectations. Leaked MIUI 14 builds were reported to be smooth, fast, and stable, making this move all the more disappointing for users.

So, what does the future hold for the Redmi 9 series smartphones? Users are dissatisfied with their addition to the Xiaomi EOS list and are now contemplating their options. In this article, we will delve into the current state of Redmi 9 series devices. Let’s get started if you’re ready!

No MIUI 14 for Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi’s decision has saddened users, as it was expected that all smartphones in the Redmi Note 9 series would receive the MIUI 14 update. Smartphones like Redmi 9 will not officially be able to receive the MIUI 14 update. So, what can users do in response to this? We had previously provided you with leaked MIUI 14 builds, which were prepared by Xiaomi. After the leak, we were the first to test them and encountered no issues whatsoever.

The above photos belong to Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 9, respectively. Both devices showcase the MIUI 14 settings page. MIUI-V14.0.0.1.SJCCNXM build was prepared for Redmi 9, while MIUI-V14.0.0.1.SJOCNXM build was prepared for Redmi Note 9. These builds, as mentioned, are official and belong to Xiaomi. You can install them on your device through TWRP. For those who wish to install it, we are providing the links below.

V14.0.0.1.SJOCNXM Leaked Official Version

V14.0.0.1.SJCCNXM Leaked Official Version

We regret to inform you that Xiaomi will no longer provide official support for your device and will not release any further updates. However, unofficial software developments will still be available, allowing you to continue using your smartphones smoothly for a certain period.

Those who wish to do so can install AOSP instead of MIUI 14. LineageOS provides official support for smartphones such as Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 9, thereby extending the lifespan of the Redmi 9 series smartphones and satisfying users. Additionally, the latest Google Security Patch will enhance the reliability of the devices and provide protection against security vulnerabilities.

Redmi 9 LineageOS Links

Redmi Note 9 LineageOS Links

In addition to that, you can switch to a new Xiaomi, Redmi, or POCO smartphone and continue receiving official software updates. Today, we provided some explanations and offered solutions regarding the fate of the Redmi 9 series. We will keep you informed of new further developments. Don’t forget to follow our Telegram channels and website for more content like this.