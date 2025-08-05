Nubia to offer iPhone 17 Air copycat model, leaked renders show

A leak shows that Nubia is working on a smartphone model called Nubia Air. Interestingly, the device seems to be a replica of the rumored iPhone 17 Air.

Apple will soon release its next series this year, and leaks say that it includes the iPhone 17 Air. Ahead of the Cupertino giant’s announcement of the lineup, however, several leaks are already popping up, such as the said model’s layout.

Yet, it seems Apple is not the only one planning to use the same design, as leaked renders of the Nubia Air show a similar look.

According to the images shared online, the Nubia model will sport a horizontal pill-shaped camera island. Three of its lenses appear to be placed next to each other, while the flash unit is located at the rightmost part of the module. Below the island is the NFC, while the front shows a display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The render also confirms that the phone has an OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Details about the Nubia Air remain scarce, but we expect to hear more about it in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

